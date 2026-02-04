Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Race into Action with Transformers: Age of the Prime Swerve

The battle for Cybertron continues as Hasbro has unveiled new Transformers: Age of the Prime figures are on the way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers: Age of the Prime Deluxe Class Swerve, inspired by G1 and IDW comics lore

Swerve converts from robot to truck in 15 steps and stands at 4.5 inches with a blaster accessory included

Pre-orders for Swerve are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a scheduled release in May 2026

Other Age of the Primes Transformers, like Powerglide and Cliffjumper, also join the expanding collection

A new set of Transformers: Age of the Prime figures is on the way, including some new Autobots. One of which is the arrival of Swerve, who first appeared in the Marvel Transformers comics back in 1985 as a minor Autobot character. Initially, he was simply a background soldier, but he would become a fan-favorite character decades later with IDW Publishing's More Than Meets the Eye (2012). In this series, Swerve was reinvented and opened his own bar when the Lost Light went into lockdown.

This hero is now back with a new 4.5" tall Deluxe Class figure that can convert from truck to robot mode in just 15 steps. He will come with a simple blaster accessory that can be utilized in both modes. Swerve will make a fine addition to any Transformers collection as a new standalone hero or an addition to your Autobot ranks. Hasbro Pulse already has pre-orders live for this new Age of the Primes release for $27.99 with a May 2026 release. Be sure to check out some of the other Transformers: Age of the Primes figures also coming soon like Powerglide, Cliffjumper, and The Thirteen members Nexus Prime and Liege Maximo.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Swerve

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

This collectible Transformers Age of the Primes Swerve figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Convert between robot and truck mode in 15 steps.

Deluxe Class Transformers action figure is 4.5 inches (11 cm) tall in robot mode.

Comes with blaster accessory that attaches in both modes.

