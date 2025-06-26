Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: sdcc, the loyal subjects

Rainbow Brite's Kitty Brite Arrives at SDCC from The Loyal Subjects

The Loyal Subjects has revealed their San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives as they give collectors a blast from the past

Article Summary Kitty Brite, Rainbow Brite’s colorful feline friend, returns as a 10” plush exclusive for SDCC 2025.

The Loyal Subjects offers this nostalgic, limited edition collectible with vibrant, retro-inspired packaging.

Each plush showcases Kitty Brite’s iconic rainbow details and classic 1980s design for true fans.

Puppy Brite and other 80s favorites join Kitty Brite at SDCC and via online pre-orders for collectors.

Kitty Brite is Rainbow Brite's adorable feline companion from the classic 1980s animated series and toy line. With soft white fur accented by colorful rainbow stripes and a sparkly pink collar, Kitty Brite captured that whimsical charm of Rainbow Land. While she didn't receive as much screen time, Kitty Brite has always stood out to fans and collectors. The Loyal Subjects is now bringing back nostalgia as they have unveiled their new San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives that all time travel from the 80s.

From July 24–27 at booth #2544, The Loyal Subjects has captured the beauty of the 80s with some iconic brands, including My Pet Monster, Jem and the Holograms, and the return of Rainbow Land! This extremely limited edition 10" plush features a signature Kitty Bright look with rainbows on the chest, ears, and tail, and it has retro-themed packaging. Puppy Brite is also tagging along to the convention, and both will be a fun addition to your Rainbow Brite collection. These 80s collectibles will be offered right at SDCC 2025 from The Loyal Subjects, as well as online pre-orders going live.

The Loyal Subjects Rainbow Brite 10" Kitty Brite Plush

"Soft, sweet, and bursting with color—Kitty Brite is back! Rainbow Brite's colorful feline companion returns in this extremely limited 10" limited release plush, closely modeled after the beloved original 1980s design. With rainbows on her chest, ears, and tail, and her signature bright-eyed charm, Kitty Brite is the perfect mix of nostalgia and collector-quality craftsmanship."

"This extremely limited-edition Kitty Brite plush is a faithful tribute to one of Rainbow Brite's most cherished companions. Soft, snuggly, and full of vibrant personality, she's a rare gem from Rainbow Land. Don't miss your chance to bring her home! Whether curled up next to Rainbow Brite or on display all her own, this plush brings a touch of Rainbow Land magic to every shelf."

