Batman Gets A New Arkham Knight Statue with Silver Fox

Silver Fox Collectibles is bringing justice back to Gotham as they unveil their Batman: Arkham Knight 1/8 Scale Batman Statue. The 19" tall statue shoes off the Caped Crusader jumping off rubble themed display base. Batman is posed in a dynamic position with his grapple gun in hand, wearing a suit straight from the hit video game. Silver Fox Collectibles did include two different interchangeable portraits and will also have a swap out the left hand holding a batarang. To make things more interesting, Silver Fox also teased an upcoming Arkham version of Joker, which will be a nice companion piece. Batman: Arkham Knight fans will not want to miss out on this highly detailed and creative statue.

The Batman: Arkham Knight 1/8 Scale Batman Statue from Silver Fox Collectibles is priced at $549.99. They are set to release at the beginning of 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. We are patiently waiting to see a full reveal of their upcoming Joker statue, so stay tuned for when that news is posted.

Batman Returns to the Arkham Series Once Again with Silver Fox

"Silver Fox is honored & delighted to announce a new license with Warner Bros, for some of the worlds best known Video Games Series; Arkham City, Arkham Asylum, This is our first statue in the series 1/8 Scale Batman Arkham Knight Statue: I'm going to show The Arkham Knight what happens when he messes with my city."

"Batman Arkham Knight. The Dark Knight must defend the city that he had sworn to protect, when all of his deadliest foes unite to destroy him on Halloween Night with Scarecrow leading the group of rogues. However, while dealing with Scarecrow's plan with the help of his allies, Batman must battle the mysterious ""Arkham Knight"" who seemed to have an unknown connection with the Caped Crusader. Keep up to date on the developments of this series……"

"Batman stands an awesome 50cm tall and is 62cm wide, with an exclusive base which has been beautifully sculpted with so much details. Comes with a Mini Print from Artist Leo Colapietro and an Authenticity Card… This statue will be made of high quality polystone resin and each one will be Hand Painted and limited to 750 pieces worldwide. The RRP for this statue is $549.99. At this Pre Order Stage we are just taking a deposit of $250.00. The balance will become due 2 weeks before shipping."





Product Includes:

1 x Batman Statue

1 x Base

1 x Normal Head

1 x Angry Head

1 x Switch Out Hand with Batrangs

1 x Mini Print

1 x Authenticity Card

Product Details:

Price: $549.99 USD

Estimated Shipping Date: Q1 2021

License: Warner Bros

Scale: 1:8 Scale Statue

Manufacturer: Silver Fox Collectibles

Sculptor: Maksym Anokhin

Concept Artist: Leo Colapietro

Product Size: 19″ H (500mm) x 25.6″ W (620mm)*

Product Weight: 12kg*