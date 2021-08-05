Red Ranger Raphael Arrives With Hasbro's Newest TMNT Figure Set

Hasbro continues to bring the Boom! Studios Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover comic to life. We have already seen two figure packs arrive, starting with Leonardo as the Blue Ranger and Donatello as the Black Ranger. We then got to see Mikey don his Yellow Ranger suit with April O'Neil as the Pink Ranger. This time we are getting Raphael as the Red Ranger and Tommy Oliver as a Foot Soldier. The Hasbro 2-Pack features a design straight from the comic book series giving TMNT collectors the along awaited Power Rangers crossover figures.

Both TMNT x Power Rangers figures will come with a secondary head, power effects, and their own special weapons. Build up your own Mighty Morphin' Turtles collection with yet another amazing pack 2-Pack from Hasbro. Each of these Power Rangers X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lightning Collection 2-Packs is priced at $52.99 each. Pre-orders are live right here, and they are expected to release April 2022.

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection MMPR x TMNT Collab 2-pack features action figures with premium paint and decorative details inspired by the Boom! Comics crossover miniseries, with over 20 points of articulation in each figure for high poseability. Plus, swappable heads to display the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle with Ranger helmet or without, and Tommy in full Foot Clan disguise or without the ninja hood. Also includes multiple character-inspired weapon accessories, blast effect pieces, and extra pairs of hands for more ways to play or display."

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: 2 figures, 8 accessories, extra heads, and extra hands.

These Lightning Collection figures have premium painted detail with an iconic mashup design inspired by the Boom! Studios comics

This bodacious 2-pack includes multiple character-inspired collab accessories, like Raph's sai merged with the Red Ranger Power Sword, a katana, alternate heads (it's turtle time!), and blast effect pieces

Tommy infiltrates the Foot Clan and, when the teens from Angel Grove are cut off from their powers, Raphael uses Jason's morpher to become a new Red Ranger

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.