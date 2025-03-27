Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: regal robot, star wars

Regal Robot Debuts Star Wars Archive Collection Concept Yuzzum

Regal Robot is back with a new Star Wars Archive Collection figure as they reveal their new Concept Maquette Yuzzum release

Article Summary Explore the Yuzzums, Endor's sentient species, known for their unique voices and role in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Regal Robot releases a Star Wars Archive Collection piece, the Concept Maquette Yuzzum, recreating a moment in history.

Only 83 limited-edition Yuzzum maquettes exist, created with input from original sculptor Judy Elkins, priced at $499.99.

Fans can join Regal Robot newsletter for future Star Wars collectibles and Yuzzum release details.

Yuzzums are a sentient species native to the forest moon of Endor in Star Wars. These tall, fur-covered beings have long limbs, round bodies, and expressive faces. Unlike the more famous Ewoks, Yuzzums are less technologically advanced and primarily live as hunters and gatherers on Endor's grassy plains. One thing that makes them stand out is their unique and deep voices, which make them perfect singers. The most well-known Yuzzum in the Star Wars Universe is Joh Yowza, the singer who appears in Return of the Jedi during the Max Rebo Band's performance in Jabba the Hutt's palace. His distinct, high-energy singing was added to the 1997 Special Edition of the film, and now, his concept design is coming to light.

Regal Robot crafted up yet another incredible Star Wars Archive Collection replica with a Yuzzum concept maquette standing roughly 11" tall. This fuzzy alien was recreated from vintage production polaroids from 1983 and with the help of the original ILM sculptor Judy Elkins. This limited edition collectible only had 83 pieces created for this signature edition release and was priced at $499.99. It is already remarkable to see these "historical" Star Wars collectibles get created, and fans can see this release online now and even join the Regal Robot newsletter for future drops and re-releases.

Star Wars Archive Collection – Concept Maquette Yuzzum

"The latest replica in Regal Robot's Archive Collection is the Concept Maquette for Yuzzum! The alien was originally sketched by concept artist and costume designer, Nilo Rodis-Jamero. Judy Elkins sculpted the maquette and the character was ultimately fabricated at full size as a member of the court of Jabba's Palace."

"The fan-favorite alien from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™ is part of our Star Wars™ Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage. With hands-on access to the original film artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team has crafted an incredibly faithful recreation of this early concept sculpture! The Signature Edition of just 83 pieces includes a plaque signed by Return of the Jedi creature shop sculptor, Judy Elkins, who sculpted many concept maquettes for the production of the film."

