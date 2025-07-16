Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Arcade Machine, lego

Relive the Golden Years of Video Games with the LEGO Arcade Machine

LEGO gets creative with their latest original set that turns back to cock to video game nostalgia that is also a secret gaming room

Article Summary LEGO unveils a retro-inspired Arcade Machine set with 468 pieces and nostalgic design details.

Features a working coin slot, authentic arcade decals, and a classic red cabinet design.

Set opens up to reveal a hidden gaming room with sofa, console, TV, and LEGO Easter eggs.

Includes a brand new minifigure and pays homage to LEGO's own classic Junkbot web game.

The new LEGO Arcade Machine set offers playful nostalgia in a compact set that comes in at 468 pieces. Standing at 6" tall, this set travels back in time and recreates a classic red arcade cabinet that features a functional coin slot that accepts and ejects coin elements. To make things better, the arcade machine faithfully captures that retro charm with unique arcade decals and opens up for even more features.

Step inside the set for a true gaming haven as the interior unfolds to reveal a cozy mini gaming space filled with a sofa, gaming console, TV, and plenty of Easter eggs. There is even a micro‐arcade showcasing Junkbot, which is a fun nod to one of LEGO's own web games from 2001. Of course, a new LEGO minifigure is also included with this LEGO Arcade Machine, and the whole set is priced at $39.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the set is expected to arrive in August 2025. Be sure to check out some of the bigger arcade machine sets also offered from LEGO, like their truly impressive Pac-Man set.

LEGO Arcade Machine

"Let video game fans create cool game room decor with the LEGO® Arcade Machine (40805). A fun retro gaming gift for kids aged 10 plus and adult fans, this playful display model opens to reveal a gamer's room with a buildable mini arcade game station, computer, sofa and a LEGO minifigure with a remote-control element. Put the included coin elements into the slot of the arcade machine, which swooshes them out again. This video game merch is sure to inspire nostalgia for any gamer."

Game room decor for kids and adults – Spark memories of playing classic arcade games and create playful video game decor with this detailed LEGO® Arcade Machine building set for ages 10 and up

Video game collectible – The buildable arcade game station opens to reveal a detailed gamer's room inside, including a buildable mini arcade game station, computer and sofa, plus a LEGO® minifigure

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!