Relive the Magic of The Wizard of Oz with The Noble Collection

It has been quite some time since the Wizard of Oz has been in theaters, but this iconic film is an iconic one for the history books. Starting out in black-and-white and then moving to color, this gorgeous film follows the tale of Dorothy and her dog Toto as they are swept up by a tornado and end up in the wonderful world of Oz. The Noble Collection is bringing this adventure home as they reveal their newest and coolest BendyFigs figures with the Wizard of Oz. The four main characters are back with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. It's not often that we get new The Wizard of Oz collectibles, but I was super surprised with the detail, accessories, and packaging that The Noble Collection has pulled off.

As you can see above, these look fantastic, and it is surprising that they are all made of rubber. The bright colors, the fun, the sculpts are excellent, and the iconic characters really come to life through this line. I really appreciate how The Noble Collection also added a display stand which features The Yellowbrick Road bringing iconic nostalgia from the movie two of these collectibles. Back in the day, the Wizard of Oz collectibles was very hot and hard to come by, but these are perfect new collectibles for both new and old fans. Only priced at $19.50, these gorgeous Bendyfigs can be yours, and so many more fantastic franchises from The Noble Collection have done and can be found right here.

This review might sound like some sponsored mumbo jumbo, but it is not as I fell in love with the Wizard of Oz as a kid. These Bendyfigs are a fun new collectible that captures the magic of The Wizard of Oz without breaking the bank. Each design comes with a fantastic accessory, and the detail on each is so well done you can forget it is rubber. While Dorothy comes in a little white than she should, the bright colors and the packaging really make her stand out. I hope The Noble Collectible continues to add to their Wizard of Oz line in the future with the Wicked Witch, Fairy Queen, and some flying monkeys. Be sure to check out all of the other impressive collectibles The Noble Collection has to offer right here.