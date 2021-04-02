Resident Evil Licker Receives Full Size 1:1 Replica Bust from PureArts

Darkness rises as the horror of the hit video game Resident Evil comes to life with PureArts newest life-size replica bust. The deadly and terrifying Licker arrives to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Resident Evil with this new 1:1 scale bust. The entire statue is packed with horrifying and incredible detail that can bring a creepy smile to any fan of the series. Limited to only 666 pieces, the licker stands 19.7 inches tall and will be 29.5 inches long as fans bring this deadly monster home to their collection. PureArts captured the exposed muscle, teeth, and brain detail quite nicely, making it a stand-out for any collectible of the Resident Evil Licker out there. The statue is priced at $899, set to release between October – December 2021, and pre-order is live and located here.

"IN THE DARK, ALWAYS WATCH YOUR BACK. 25 years ago, Capcom renewed the action-horror videogame type with Resident Evil. Through the years, the popularity of this franchise has grown from videogame to movies, mangas and soon will have its own Netflix Series. PureArts and Capcom are proud to bring this terrifying creature from the world of Resident Evil to life in a full-sized 1:1 scale bust as part of the Resident Evil 25th Anniversary celebration! Razor-sharp tongue, vicious claws, and a never-ending hunger for flesh… Lickers are one of the most disturbing creatures you can ever imagine encountering. This huge detailed sculpt features exposed muscle tissue and brain and massive teeth, and a removable replica knife made in soft resin with a bloodied blade."

Huge 1/1 scale detailed sculpt with detailed exposed muscle tissue and brain and massive teeth

Licker design based off the recent reimagining from Resident Evil 2

Removeable replica knife made in soft resin with a bloodied blade*

Limitation: 666 Standard Edition units

Delivery Date: Q4 2021

Statue Size: L29.5 in x W19.7 in x H17.3 in (75cm x 50cm x 44cm)

Statue Weight: 22lbs (10kg)

Shipping Box Size: L27.5 in x W21.5 in x H19.7 in (70cm x 55cm x 50 cm)

Shipping Box Weight: 24lbs (11kg)