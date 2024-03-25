Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars, The Last Jedi

Return to Crait for Gentle Giant's New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some brand new releases as they blast off into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars once again

Article Summary Witness Luke Skywalker's pivotal Crait confrontation in a new Gentle Giant Star Wars statue.

This detailed collectible captures the legendary Jedi in a 12" Milestone statue, limited to 1,000.

Relive The Last Jedi's climax with Luke, lightsaber in hand, on a Crait-themed base.

Ready for Q4 2024 release, the statue is priced at $250 with pre-orders available now.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker's dramatic appearance on Crait marked a pivotal moment in the film and his journey. The Resistance is facing imminent destruction at the hands of the First Order, and all hope seems lost until the sudden and unexpected arrival of the legendary Jedi Master. Luke's decision to confront Kylo Ren and the First Order showcases his arc for redemption, to fix his mistakes and embrace the full power of the Force. Gentle Giant Ltd. is taking Star Wars fans back to the salt-covered plains of Crait with an impressive statue that will easily spark the idea of hope in your growing collection.

While The Last Jedi is quite a controversial film, this moment in the film is well executed and shows the true power of Luke Skywalker and the way fans want to see him. Standing 12" tall, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker is ready for the ultimate sacrifice for the Resistance with this Milestone statue. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, Luke is featured on a Battle of Crait base with his blue lightsaber in hand as he prepares to confront Kylo. Star Wars fans will be impressed with all the detail here and this statue will come in at $250. Pre-orders are live right through Gentle Giant Ltd. and through Local Comic Book Stores with a Q4 2024 release.

Star Wars Milestones Last Jedi Luke Skywalker Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Last Jedi has arrived! An older, more jaded Luke Skywalker returns to those who need him in this replica of the great Jedi master, as he appeared at the Battle of Crait. This approximately 1/6 scale, 12-inch (14″ with lightsaber) resin statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."



