Return to Gotham with Sideshow's New Batman (Black Variant) Statue

Step into the shadows and take down injustice with Sideshow Collectibles as they unveil their newest Premium Format Batman statue

Gotham awaits as Sideshow Collectibles is back with a brand new DC Comics Premium Format Statue. Batman is back and is donning his sleek black and gray batsuit once again for this impressive and masterfully crafted 27" tall statue. Balancing on at the summit of a church steeple, the Dark Knight is embracing his name as he is surrounded by a swarm of bats. The World's Greatest Detective is nicely sculpted and brings the legendary DC Comics hero to life right off the comic book pages. Everything from the cowl and flowing cape to the flying batas around him, this is one Batman statue fans will not want to miss. This release will cost quite a bit and is priced at $690, with a March 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live for this Black Suit Variant through Sideshow Collectibles, and payment plans are also being offered. Be on the lookout for some of the companion DC Comics statues with The Penguin, Deathstroke, and even Batgirl.

Batman (Black Variant) Premium Format Statue

"Measuring 27" tall, 21" wide, and 20" deep, the Batman (Black Variant) Premium Format Figure finds Gotham City's nocturnal hero balanced at the summit of a church steeple. Bruce Wayne's alter ego searches for clues to help him solve his current case while he grapples onto a crooked spire far above the city streets. As a colony of bats swarms around and morphs into his long, billowing cape, Batman becomes a prowling creature of the night who is able to stalk any enemy through the deepest shadows and the most dizzying heights."

"This intricate, fully sculpted Batman statue presents the World's Greatest Detective completely composed and in his element despite the precarious position in which he stands. He wears his gray and black comic-inspired costume as well as his iconic bright yellow belt. The cowl's angular ears, the hero's enigmatic expression, and his coiled muscles all emphasize this collectible's commanding presence in any fan's personal Batcave."

