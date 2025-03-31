Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: daredevil, iron studios, marvel

Return to Hell's Kitchen with a New Daredevil: Born Again 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with their newest selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including Dardevil from Born Again

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' latest 1/10 scale Daredevil statue from the Born Again series.

Explore the intricate details of Daredevil's updated outfit and unique base design.

Pre-order the Daredevil statue now for $199.99 with a Q3 2025 release date.

Iron Studios is renowned for highly detailed collectible figures with global acclaim.

Netflix's Daredevil series aired from 2015-2018 and helped redefine the Marvel Comics character. The series put the Man Without Fear back into the spotlight by giving him a more grounded, gritty take on Matt Murdock. Played by Charlie Cox, this version of Daredevil is a brutal, street-level vigilante torn between his Catholic guilt and his need for justice. Unlike the previous 2003 film, this new series would explore Matt's internal struggles, his friendship with Foggy Nelson, and his complex relationship with Karen Page and Elektra. However, the series was canceled, but Daredevil returned years later in Spider-Man: No Way Home and then in Echo, ensuring his legacy continued with Marvel Studios.

Now, Daredevil: Born Again continues Matt Murdock's story as he finds his way back to the role of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. Iron Studios puts Daredevil front and center with their latest Marvel Studios 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring his new updated outfit. Tons of intricate details are featured here, giving fans a closer look at his new costume with a mysterious Muse painting feature on his staircase base. Standing 9.4" tall, the devil's work is never done, and pre-orders are live. They are priced at $199.99 with a Q3 2025 release.

Daredevil: Born Again 1/10 Art Scale – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

