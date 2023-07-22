Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Batman 1966 Comes to Life with New DAH Figure from Beast Kingdom

The Caped Crusader from years past is back with a new collectible from Beast Kingdom as Batman 1966 has returned

There have been a lot of Batman releases lately, like McFarlane Toys new DC Multiverse live-action 6-Pack set. However, one person of Batman was missing from the scene with the original 1966 Caped Crusader. Adam West donned the cowl first and has easily left an impact on the Worlds Greatest Detective. Beast Kingdom is putting this 66' hero back into the spotlight with a brand new Dynamic 8ction Heroes release. He is faithfully recreated from the hit TV series, with a fabric cape, fabric suit, and plenty of accessories. Batman will come with swappable hands, a Batarang, a Shakespeare bust, and the iconic red telephone. Get your Shark Repellant ready and bring home this Dark Knight in May 2024 for $59.99 right here.

Relive the 60's with Beast Kingdom's New Batman Figure

"During a time when comic books were on the brink of declining in popularity, the superhero TV series "Batman" starring Adam West had a significant impact by increasing the sales of Batman comics, and eventually became one of the classic TV series in the DC Comics franchise. To honor the first generation of Batman, the entertainment brand "Beast Kingdom" has released two main characters, "Batman" and "Robin," from the "Batman TV series" in their D.A.H. (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series. Let's revisit the humor-filled Batman TV series together!"

"The "DAH-080 Batman TV Series Batman" figure has approximately 18 points of articulation with a classic TV series Batman costume and cloak made of real fabric, featuring the iconic yellow Batman emblem on the chest and belt. It also boasts a super realistic Batman head sculpture, with small details and patterns of the mask accurately represented. Additionally, it includes classic props that appeared in the series, such as the telephone, statue, and Batman's dart weapon, along with five different hand shapes to increase your playability. The most iconic "Batman TV Series" series is surely a must-have collectible for any fan!"

"DAH-080 Batman TV Series Batman" includes:

DAH-exclusive slim body, with approximately 18 movable joints throughout the body

Realistically sculpted Batman head sculpture

5 types of interchangeable hand shapes (fist, open, sword pointing, holding object, karate chop)

Accessories: telephone, statue, and dart

Clothing made of fabric material

