Skeletor Sits Upon His Havoc Throne with Mattel's MOTU: Masterverse

Mattel is returning to Eternia with new Masters of the Universe figures including Skeletor who is ready to sit upon his throne

Skeletor comes with a detailed Havoc Throne featuring LED light-up flames.

The set includes accessories like a soft goods cape and swappable hands.

Available for pre-order at $69.99 for a Q3 2024 release.

Bow before the might of Skeletor as Mattel debuts their latest Masters of the Universe: Masterverse deluxe figure. The Power of Grayskull flows through this special release as Skeletor is back, and this time, he is ready to sit on his throne. The Masters of the Universe will have the kneel before the new ruler of Eternia as he comes with plenty of power to back up his claim. Every aspect of his design, from the intricate detailing on his armor to the wicked gleam in his eye, is nicely crafted. Skeletor will come with a soft goods cape, along with his Havoc Staff, a Serpent Staff, and a pair of swappable hands.

The biggest release for this Masters of the Universe Masterverse deluxe set is, of course, his Havoc Throne. This beauty is a work of art featuring a dark and foreboding design that perfectly complements Skeletor's sinister presence. It will have LED capabilities as well, with the flames on the base to light up in green and orange. He-Man will have a hard time knocking down this big bad off this throne, and the Skeletor with Havoc Throne set is priced at $69.99. Pre-orders are already live online, with the Eternia tyrant arriving in Q3 2024.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Skeletor with Havoc Throne

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Skeletor figure

Pair of additional hands

Havoc staff

Staff

Cloak

Havoc throne

