Return to Hyrule with LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

LEGO is back with a new video themed set as they return to the world of The Legend of Zelda with a new Ocarina of Time set

Get ready to return to Hyrule as LEGO has just revealed its newest The Legend of Zelda set from Ocarina of Time. This new build brings the climactic showdown from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to life in brick form. Coming in at 1003 pieces, the display‑style set recreates the dramatic final confrontation between Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf, with detailed scenery and character moments. Three detailed LEGO minifigures are included: Link in his classic attire with the Master Sword and Hylian Shield, and Zelda in her signature pink dress.

Ganondorf, on the other hand, comes in two forms, with a brick‑built final boss form and a themed minifigure. LEGO was sure to remember the helpful fairy Navi, who comes printed on a transparent orb. The set also features beloved artifacts from the series, such as the Megaton Hammer, the Triforce emblem, and Recovery Hearts, which The Legend of Zelda fans will appreciate. The Ocarina of Time: The Final Battle set is priced at $129.99, pre-orders are live, and it's set to release on March 1, 2026.

LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle

"Enjoy a creative and nostalgic journey as you build this detailed LEGO® The Legend of Zelda™ Ocarina of Time™ – The Final Battle (77093) model. This model kit is a great display piece for any fan of The Legend of Zelda series and Ocarina of Time. It features Ganon's ruined castle with its tower and rubble that hides 3 Recovery Hearts and reveals Ganondorf at the push of a button."

"There are also minifigures of Link, Zelda and Ganondorf, a big, brick-built figure of Ganon and a transparent build standing for the fairy Navi. It includes items from the game like the Master Sword, the Megaton Hammer, Hylian Shield, 2 fabric capes and 2 swords for Ganon. This premium LEGO building set for adults will appeal to anyone who loves nostalgic video games and is a great gift for gamers and adult LEGO building fans."

