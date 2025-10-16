Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, sin city

Return to Sin City with Mezco Toyz New One:12 Collective Marv

Mezco Toyz is back with a brand new One: 12 Collective figure with the continuation of their Sin City collection with Marv

Article Summary Mezco Toyz expands its Sin City line with a new One:12 Collective figure of Marv, the iconic anti-hero.

The Marv figure stands 6.7 inches tall, featuring detailed sculpting, soft goods, and screen-accurate design.

Includes swappable heads, multiple weapons like a hatchet, hacksaw, “Gladys” pistol, and more accessories.

Pre-orders are live now for $116, with the Sin City Marv figure shipping to collectors in June 2026.

Sin City is a neo-noir comic series that was created by Frank Miller and is known for its stark black-and-white visuals and dark tone. Set in the corrupt and crime-ridden Basin City, the series follows various characters navigating the city's dark underworld. One of its most iconic figures is Marv, a chaotic and mentally unstable ex-con who was first introduced in the graphic novel The Hard Goodbye. When the only woman who ever showed him affection, Goldie, is murdered, Marv sets out on a brutal quest for vengeance!

To honor the character and the legacy of Sin City, Mezco Toyz has released their newest One:12 Collective figure with Marv. This 6.7" tall articulated figure features screen-accurate details, with Marv's three swappable head sculpts, multiple hands, and signature weapons like his hatchet, hacksaw, and his iconic pistol "Gladys." Mezco Toyz was sure to keep that signature Frank Miller's black and white tone alive with this figure, as well as soft goods, trench coat, and clothes for a more realistic design. Collectors can return to Sin City in June 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $116.

Mezco Toyz One: 12 Collective – Sin City: Marv

"Straight from Frank Miller's neo-noir opus Sin City, comes Marv – grizzled, gritty and violently vengeful. Built like a tank and twice as unstoppable, the One:12 Collective Marv captures Frank Miller's brutal anti-hero in striking detail. Clad in his iconic trench coat, Marv stalks the rain-slick streets of Basin City with a thirst for retribution."

"Loaded with a lethal arsenal, Marv comes armed with the grim tools that reflect his dark nature—a hacksaw, hatchet, gas canister with attachable flame FX, and his trusty handgun Gladys with removable magazines. Add in his lighter, open cigarette pack, and the decapitated head of a mute serial killer (Kevin), and you've got the makings of a grim revenge yarn that unravels one bloody battle at a time. A complicated protagonist who walks his own path, Sin City's Marv is a one-man reckoning who dishes out justice the only way he knows how, his way… brutal, bloody, and unapologetic."

