Return to The Lost World of Jurassic Park with Prime 1's Newest Statue

We are returning to The Lost World of Jurassic Park as Prime 1 Studios unveiled their newest Legacy Museum Collection statue. The T-Rex Cliff Attack sequence comes to life in collectible format with a truly remarkable diorama statue. After saving the life of a baby T-Rex, members of the Sarah rescue mission are greeted by the parents of the dino who are not so grateful and take action. Eddie Carr attempts to save his friends from their RV falling off a cliff when the T-Rex parents return. There is nothing worse than two T-Rex, and Prime 1 Studio captures the horror of this Jurassic Park scene with great detail.

Standing at 21" tall, this statue showcases both T-Rex exiting the woods and heading for Eddie's SUV. The SUV will feature LED's, and the whole piece showcases the rainy elements and emotions of dinosaurs and man. This DX Bonus Version will include the Baby T-Rex, which is a nice and adorable touch for any Jurassic Park fan. A statue of this caliber is not cheap, and Prime 1 Studio has this bad boy at $2,299. If you need the ultimate Jurassic Park collectible, then look no further, and pre-orders are live right here with a June 2024 release.

Prime 1 Studios Brings Jurassic Park Thrills to Life

"The T-Rex exists on this planet for the first time in tens of millions of years and the only way you can express yourself is to kill it?" – Nick Van Owen. Prime 1 Studio is proud to present an amazing addition to our Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic Park Series of statues: the 1:15 Scale LMCJP-09S: T-REX CLIFF ATTACK BONUS VERSION from THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK."

"The T-Rex couple and the Jurassic Park SUV with LED-Powered Lights inhabit a lush, wet portion of Isla Sorna, situated dangerously close to a cliff. Observe the quality of the trees, the plants, mud, and water puddles. The way the glossy finish of the rain makes the scales and muscles of the T-Rexes look. The careful, exacting painting style of the Studio is clearly evident in how well this moment is rendered. This fantastic diorama is finished off with a wonderful platform depicting fossilized dinosaur skeletons, encased within the Earth…where they were less dangerous! "

Specifications:

LED illumination on Jurassic Park Sport Utility Vehicle

Isla Sorna Cliffside-inspired Environmental Base

One (1) Freestanding T-Rex baby on her own Base [BONUS PART]