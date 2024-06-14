Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, transformers

Reunite the Autobots as LEGO Unveils New Transformers Bumblebee Set

Autobots Rollout! The world of Transformers has returned and is coming to life once again as LEGO unveils their latest construction set

Worlds are colliding as LEGO and Transformers are coming together once again as a new set has been unveiled. It was not long ago that fans saw Optimus Prime come to life in brick-built detail with LEGO, and now a new Autobot has arrived. Optimus Prime's faithful friend and Autobot Scout known as Bumblebee is ready for action with this new 950 piece set. Coming in at 8.5" tall, G1 Bumblebee has been brought to life and will even have a converting feature. Bee will have articulated joints, his signature ion blaster, and a Jetpack to help him get out of sticky situations. LEGO has also included a power statistics plaque to help displayability with your new buildable Transformers. The Decepticons will not know what hit them, with Bumblebee and Optimus Prime leading the charge. The LEGO Icons Bumblebee set will come in at $89.99, he is set for a July 4, 2024 release, and pre-orders are not available at this time. Rollout!

LEGO Icons Transformers Bumblebee

"Rekindle your passion for the Transformers universe with this LEGO® Icons Transformers Bumblebee (10338) building project for adults. Craft a meticulously detailed model of the iconic 1980s robot action figure that converts from Autobot to vehicle mode. The Autobot comes with articulated joints, an ion blaster and a jetpack. A display plaque listing power statistics adds the finishing touch for a captivating display."

Transformers robot action figure building set for adults – Collectible LEGO® Icons Transformers Bumblebee building project for sci-fi movie enthusiasts

What's in the box? – Everything you need to craft a Transformers Bumblebee action figure with articulated joints, an ion blaster and a jetpack, plus a display plaque

A LEGO® robot model – This Transformers Bumblebee replica converts from Autobot to vehicle mode

Dimensions – The Autobot in this 950-piece set stands over 9.5 in. (25 cm) tall, while in vehicle mode it measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) long and 4 in. (11 cm) wide

