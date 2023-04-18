Rev Your Engines with Hasbro's New Power Rangers Turbo Red Ranger The Morphing Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way

An iconic era of Power Rangers history has finally arrived for Hasbro's popular Lightning Collection. Travel back to 1997 with Power Ranger Turbo as collectors are about to rev their engines as the Red Ranger has arrived. While Tommy Oliver took up the Red Turbo Ranger first, T.J. Johnson stepped up as leader after his departure. Ranger fans will be pleased to add the Turbo Red Ranger to their collection as well is packed with detail and accessories. As usual, an unmasked head sculpt is included, as well as the auto blaster, Turbo Blade, and lightning sword effect. T.J. is ready to assemble to Turbo Rangers once again, and he is set for an October 2023 release. The Lighting Collection Red Turbo Ranger is priced at $24.99 and pre-orders are live right here.

Turbo Red Ranger Joins Hasbro's Lightning Collection

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Turbo Red Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, character-inspired accessories, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure, 4 accessories, alternate head, and 2 extra hands