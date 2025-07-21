Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, mondo, sdcc
Robin Join's Mondo's 1/6 Scale Batman: TAS Line with SDCC Exclusive
Mondo prepares for San Diego Comic Con by revealing new exclusives for the event like Batman: The Animated Series - Robin
- Mondo unveils a 1/6 scale Batman: The Animated Series Robin, exclusive to SDCC 2025
- The 10.5” fully articulated Robin figure includes five portraits and two capes for customization
- Loaded with episode-inspired accessories like throwing fish, hedge trimmers, and multiple batarangs
- Robin ships December 2025 and pre-orders open online July 23rd for $235 while supplies last
Mondo brings some fun to SDCC 2025 as they debut another exclusive with the Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 scale Robin. Coming in at 10.5" tall, this fully articulated Dick Grayson figure brings the hit Boy Wonder to life right from the hit animated series. Get ready to faithfully bring the Dynamic Duo to life with an impressive convention-exclusive figure that is loaded with details and ready to steal the show. The figure is packed with swappable parts and accessories, like five head sculpts, including an unmasked Dick Grayson head.
Robin will also come with two capes, six pairs of hands, and even some Batman: The Animated Series episode-specific accessories. This will include Throwing Fish, Hedge Trimmers, a Bat Bomb, a R-Shaped batarang, and usual Boy Wonder fun with a variety of grapple hooks and batarangs. Priced at $235, DC Comics fans will be able to snag pre-orders online starting July 23rd at 12:00 PM EDT. Robin is set to ship in December 2025, which gives collectors plenty of time to snag up some of Mondo's other 1/6 scale animated Batman figures.
Batman: The Animated Series – Robin 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition
"Good thing I decided to tag along after all." Complete your Dynamic Duo with our newest Caped Crusader… The Boy Wonder Dick Grayson! Our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – Robin 1:6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition comes complete with an amazing array of swappable hands, portraits, capes and accessories… including easter eggs from some of our favorite episodes like "Harley's Holiday" and "House and Garden".
PRODUCT INCLUDES
- Robin Figure
- Neutral Portrait
- Smile Portrait
- Angry Portrait
- Surprised Portrait*
- Dick Grayson Portrait*
- 6x Pairs of Hands
- Open Cape
- Half-Draped Cape*
- Grapple Hook
- Extended Grapple Hook with Swappable Spinning Bolo Attachment
- Batarang
- Double Batarang
- R-Shaped Batarang
- Bat Bomb
- 2x Throwing Fish
- Hedge Trimmers
- Torch
- Flashlight
- Figure Stand
*Limited Edition Exclusives