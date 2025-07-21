Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, mondo, sdcc

Robin Join's Mondo's 1/6 Scale Batman: TAS Line with SDCC Exclusive

Mondo prepares for San Diego Comic Con by revealing new exclusives for the event like Batman: The Animated Series - Robin

Article Summary Mondo unveils a 1/6 scale Batman: The Animated Series Robin, exclusive to SDCC 2025

The 10.5” fully articulated Robin figure includes five portraits and two capes for customization

Loaded with episode-inspired accessories like throwing fish, hedge trimmers, and multiple batarangs

Robin ships December 2025 and pre-orders open online July 23rd for $235 while supplies last

Mondo brings some fun to SDCC 2025 as they debut another exclusive with the Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 scale Robin. Coming in at 10.5" tall, this fully articulated Dick Grayson figure brings the hit Boy Wonder to life right from the hit animated series. Get ready to faithfully bring the Dynamic Duo to life with an impressive convention-exclusive figure that is loaded with details and ready to steal the show. The figure is packed with swappable parts and accessories, like five head sculpts, including an unmasked Dick Grayson head.

Robin will also come with two capes, six pairs of hands, and even some Batman: The Animated Series episode-specific accessories. This will include Throwing Fish, Hedge Trimmers, a Bat Bomb, a R-Shaped batarang, and usual Boy Wonder fun with a variety of grapple hooks and batarangs. Priced at $235, DC Comics fans will be able to snag pre-orders online starting July 23rd at 12:00 PM EDT. Robin is set to ship in December 2025, which gives collectors plenty of time to snag up some of Mondo's other 1/6 scale animated Batman figures.

Batman: The Animated Series – Robin 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition

"Good thing I decided to tag along after all." Complete your Dynamic Duo with our newest Caped Crusader… The Boy Wonder Dick Grayson! Our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – Robin 1:6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition comes complete with an amazing array of swappable hands, portraits, capes and accessories… including easter eggs from some of our favorite episodes like "Harley's Holiday" and "House and Garden".

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Robin Figure

Neutral Portrait

Smile Portrait

Angry Portrait

Surprised Portrait*

Dick Grayson Portrait*

6x Pairs of Hands

Open Cape

Half-Draped Cape*

Grapple Hook

Extended Grapple Hook with Swappable Spinning Bolo Attachment

Batarang

Double Batarang

R-Shaped Batarang

Bat Bomb

2x Throwing Fish

Hedge Trimmers

Torch

Flashlight

Figure Stand

*Limited Edition Exclusives

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!