Battle Damaged Iron Man Mark 3 Figure Coming Soon from threezero

Threezero has unveiled a new set of collectibles figures including Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Battle Damaged)

Die-cast figure features realistic weathering, bullet holes, scratches, and multi-layer metallic coating

Includes LED light-up features, detachable arm missiles, Smart Micro Guns, Decoy Flares, and swappable hands

Iron Man Mark III (Battle Damaged) DLX figure priced at $99, set for Q4 2025 release with pre-orders coming soon

The Iron Man Mark III armor was introduced in the first film in 2008 and was Tony's first fully functional suit. After the rising number of terrorist attacks and the use of Stark Industries tech to do the damage, Tony takes matters into his own hands. This one-man army is now taking on the Ten Rings with his new hardware and will take them down, blow up tanks, and even race some U.S. Air Force jets. Collectors can now bring home the Iron Man Mark III armor once again as threezero reveals their newest Marvel Studios DLX figure. This new Battle Damaged version puts Tony right into the fight with an impressive amount of weathered deco and bullet hole marks.

Just like most of threezero's Marvel Studios collection, this figure will use a die-cast system along with LED light-up features. As for accessories, Tony has included detachable Arm Missiles, Smart Micro Guns, Decoy Flares, booster effects, and a nice set of swappable hands. These Hall of Armor releases are already impressive to see, and this battle-damaged version will be great for some up-close and personal action display. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Iron Man Mark III (Battle Damaged) DLX figure will be $99 with a Q4 2025 release.

Marvel Studios DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Battle Damaged)

"threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Battle Damaged) as the upcoming release in the Marvel DLX series. DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Battle Damaged) features die-cast parts and showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of threezero. The helmet and chest feature meticulously-sculpted bullet holes and scratches, while the body is adorned with battle damage details, adding a realistic texture with uneven surfaces to the figure."

"Coupled with threezero's multi-layer metallic coating process, the DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Battle Damaged) faithfully replicates its appearance in the movie. DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Battle Damaged) additionally includes a pair of Smart Micro Guns, and a pair of Decoy flares that can be attached to its hip."

