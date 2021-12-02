RoboCop 2 Cain Battle Damaged Figure Deploys with Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys is back with another addition to their growing RoboCop 1:18 scale collection with a new variant. The insane criminal Cain is back with a new Battle Damaged design that will be perfect for capturing some iconic scenes from RoboCop 2. The cyborg is bigger than some of the other 1:18 scale figures and will feature electronic abilities to make him stand out as well. Hiya Toys put a lot of love into this figure from movie-accurate sound to dialog straight from RoboCop. All of the mechanical detail is showcased perfectly with Cain, and the added electronics only enhanced him.

I would love to see this figure up close and personal to see what the sound effects and voice lines are as they are not list. I appreciate the effort Hiya Toys puts into expanding their RoboCop line with special variants that add something new. Whether you need more villains for your RoboCop collection or are a major Cain fan, then this PX Exclusive Hiya Toys figure is necessary for your collection. The Battle Damaged Robot Cain is priced at $49.99 and set to release in September 2022. Pre-orders can be found at your local comic book store and online right here. Be sure to check out some of the other 1:18 scale figures offered by Hiya with Alien, Predator, and the newest addition, Judge Dredd.

"RoboCop 2 Cain (Battle Damaged Robot) 1:18 Scale PX Previews Exclusive Figure – Cain was violently insane criminal, hopelessly addicted to a highly-addictive narcotic – aka "NUKE". Following his death, his brain was inserted into the cyborg RoboCop 2 by Dr. Juliette Faxx, an unethical psychologist working for OCP, after the battle with RoboCop, his brain finally crushed."

Product Features

  • 1/18 Scale
  • Made of plastic
  • From the RoboCop 2 movie
  • Movie-accurate sound effects and dialogue
  • Fully articulated
  • PX Previews Exclusive

