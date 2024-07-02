Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, the lion king

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney The Lion King Master Craft Statue

Beast Kingdom is back as they debut a brand new The Lion King Master Craft Statue featuring the future Simba and Zazu

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils new The Lion King statue set featuring Simba & Zazu.

Lifelike depiction captures iconic "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" scene.

Master Craft series adds Zazu to the collection, enhancing the diorama.

Statue set available for pre-order at $299.99, releasing March 2025.

Beast Kingdom is bringing back their The Lion King Simba Master Craft statue, but this time with a new addition. The hit Disney song, "I Just Can't Wait to Be King," is coming to life in glorious detail once again. Standing 9.6" tall, Simba is featured in his feathered mane as he sings about being the future king of the Pride Lands. This entire song is an entire distraction for his father's advisor, Zazu, who has now been added to this Disney Master Craft release. Zazu was not included in the original release, and this nicely sculpted statue brings him to life. Standing at 7.8" tall, all of his detail is nicely captured here with bright colors and matching grassy/rocky terrain base. Pre-orders for this The Lion King Master Craft set are already live for $299.99; Simba and Zazu are set to arrive in March 2025 and can be found on Beast Kingdom's site.

Master Craft Disney Classic The Lion King

"Oh, young master, one day you will be king! Remember Zazu, the advisor and sidekick to Mufasa and Simba in the classic Disney animation "The Lion King"? Beast Kingdom has finely recreated this unforgettable character in their Master Craft series. Emphasizing Zazu's proud and honorable expression, the statue features a multi-layered paint job highlighting his large beak and vibrant feathers. Zazu is perched on a tree stump just like in the animation, perfectly complementing the "MC-012 The Lion King Master Craft Simba" statue."

Product Features:

High precision: Part of Beast Kingdom's Master Craft series.

Detailed features: Highlights Zazu's proud expression, large beak, and vibrant feathers.

Animation replica: Resembles the withered tree and pairs with the Master Craft Simba statue.

Special set: Combo of Zazu and Simba statues for a complete collection.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!