Rocksteady is Ready to Take On the TMNT with New PCS Statue

Sideshow and PCS Collectibles are back with yet another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) 1:4 scale statue. It is time for villainy to reign as Rocksteady is ready for his close-up with his newest statue. Standing 16" tall and 13" wide, the TMNT baddie is loaded with animated detail as he wears his camouflage fatigues and yellow shirt. Two versions of the statue are being released with a standard and a Sideshow Exclusive that includes an extra bonus piece for the statue. The retrieval robot from Shredder to make sure TMNT Rocksteady gets the job done. This statue is set to release between November 2022 – January 2023, and both can be found located here. The standard is priced at $620, while the exclusive is $655 and will be limited to only 3000 pieces.

"You just give us another shot, pal, and you'll see some squished turtles." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Rocksteady 1:4 Scale Statue, ready to take on your team of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles. The Rocksteady Statue measures 16" tall and 13" wide, packing some serious firepower as he charges into the fight against the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Under the leadership of the sinister Shredder, this mutated street gang member is armed to the horns with weapons like a scoped blaster, a sword, a bandolier of ammunition, and several grenades.

"The Rocksteady Statue features a fully sculpted costume consisting of camouflage fatigues, a yellow muscle shirt, a green helmet, and red boots inspired by his first appearance in the classic animated series. Standing on a base of cracked flooring and rubble, this raging rhino is ready to shake up the streets with his signature strength and recklessness. Pair Rocksteady with the Shredder 1:4 Scale Statue to assemble the Foot Clan against brothers Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, each sold separately as a part of the PCS Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection."