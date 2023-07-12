Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, RSVLTS, star wars

RSVLTS Brings Some Heat to SDCC 2023 with Con Exclusive Shirts

Bring home something truly unique from San Diego Comic Con 2023 with the help of RSVLTS and their con exclusive releases

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is only a week away, and everyone is getting ready for the big event. A convention like this always brings some pretty intense exclusives, with some being shared and others only offered right at the con. RSVLTS is back at SDCC this year with a new set of limited edition button-downs from a variety of franchises. They are not holding back this year, with eight shirts hitting the floor throughout the con at two booths. At the main RSVLTS SDCC Booth #2044, they will be offered exclusives all weekend with Disney, Batman, Godzilla, and an RSVLTS original. These will include:

RSVLTS General Booth #2044 City Floral – Thursday 7/20 exclusive Barreled Batman – Friday 7/21 exclusive (includes women's style) Tropical Mickey – Saturday 7/22 exclusive (includes women's style) Showa Era – Sunday 7/23 exclusive



The fun then continues over at the Star Wars/Lucasfilm Pavilion Booth #2913-L, which has four Star Wars exclusives! Be one with the force, show your drip on Dagobah, and party on Geonosis with these exclusives that will only be offered right here at SDCC 2023. This line-up is pretty impressive with a full art design of Yoda on Dagobah, a Roper Style Mythosaur shirt for The Mandalorian, a vintage Star Wars action figure montage, and my personal favorite with an incredible Attack of the Clones Mace Windu button-down. Attendees will be able to acquire the following.

RSVLTS Star Wars/Lucasfilm Pavilion Booth #2913-L Dagobah Drip – Thursday 7/20 exclusive Mythosaur – Friday 7/21 exclusive (roper style) Figure It Out – Saturday 7/22 exclusive (includes women's style) Party's Over – Sunday 7/23 exclusive



RSVLST is not playing around this year as San Diego Comic Con and their con exclusives are no joke. It is amazing to see a company put out some unique exclusives like this that have really gained quite the following. All of these button-downs will be featured in RSVLTS original KUNUFLEX material and will be priced at $70 each. All of the designs will be available in a classic (unisex) button-down style, with certain items getting a women's button-down style. If you are attending SDCC this year then be sure to head on over to Booths #2044 and #2913-L each day over the con to snag up one or all of these beauties. Be sure to get your outfits ready for SDCC right now on RSVLTS.com and their app today!

