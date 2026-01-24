Rule The Clan with Hot Toys New Predator: Badlands Father Predator 

Hot Toys returns to the hunt as they are back with a brand new and impressive 1/6 scale Yautja figure from the Predator mythos. Father Predator (also known as Njohrr) was introduced in Predator: Badlands as the ruthless patriarch of the young Predator Dek. He is a powerful clan leader who embodies the harsh, old-school Yautja code of honor. Father believes that strength is the only measure of worth and views any weakness as unforgivable, including his own children. Hot Toys now brings this sinister Yautja to life with a new 1/6 scale release that comes in at 14.1" tall with a newly developed head sculpt.

Njohrr is faithfully brought to life right off the screen of Predator: Badlands, with white dreadlocks, custom armor, and unique bearded elements. Hot Toys was also sure to include a new body that captures a seamless design, and it captured a lot of detail in his armor. As for accessories, this Predator: Badlands release will come with unmasked portraits with rolling eyes, swappable mandibles, and a wearable mask. He will also come equipped with an Energy Snare, Plasmacaster, Plasma Sword, wristblades, and feature a variety of interchangeable hands. Pre-orders are already live for $370 on Sideshow Collectibles to change up your Predator collection, with a June 2027 release.