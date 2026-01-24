Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, predator
Rule The Clan with Hot Toys New Predator: Badlands Father Predator
A new 1/6 scale Predator: Badlands figure has arrived from Hot Toys as the Father comes to life and he is ready to rule with force
- Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Father Predator figure from Predator: Badlands, standing 14.1 inches tall
- Njohrr, the ruthless Yautja clan leader, is depicted with unique white dreadlocks and custom armor
- Includes unmasked head with rolling eyes, swappable mandibles, mask, and seamless body design
- Features accessories like Energy Snare, Plasmacaster, Plasma Sword, and interchangeable hands
Predator: Badlands – Father Predator 1/6th Scale Figure
"In Predator: Badlands, Father reigns as a ruthless Yautja clan leader and tyrannical father to Dek and Kwei — an imposing Elder Predator on Yautja Prime, enforcing brutal traditions with unforgiving cruelty and deeming weakness a dishonor worthy of death, even among his own kin."
"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Father Predator Collectible Figure. Standing approximately 37cm tall, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs. His distinctive white dreadlocks are adorned with gold-colored rings and are complemented by sculpted white spines and beard elements. Two sets of interchangeable mandibles are included, allowing collectors to display Father in varying states of aggression. Father's newly developed body features a torso constructed from soft vinyl material, achieving a seamless design."