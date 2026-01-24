Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: ,

Rule The Clan with Hot Toys New Predator: Badlands Father Predator 

A new 1/6 scale Predator: Badlands figure has arrived from Hot Toys as the Father comes to life and he is ready to rule with force 

  • Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Father Predator figure from Predator: Badlands, standing 14.1 inches tall
  • Njohrr, the ruthless Yautja clan leader, is depicted with unique white dreadlocks and custom armor
  • Includes unmasked head with rolling eyes, swappable mandibles, mask, and seamless body design
  • Features accessories like Energy Snare, Plasmacaster, Plasma Sword, and interchangeable hands

Hot Toys returns to the hunt as they are back with a brand new and impressive 1/6 scale Yautja figure from the Predator mythos. Father Predator (also known as Njohrr) was introduced in Predator: Badlands as the ruthless patriarch of the young Predator Dek. He is a powerful clan leader who embodies the harsh, old-school Yautja code of honor. Father believes that strength is the only measure of worth and views any weakness as unforgivable, including his own children. Hot Toys now brings this sinister Yautja to life with a new 1/6 scale release that comes in at 14.1" tall with a newly developed head sculpt.

Njohrr is faithfully brought to life right off the screen of Predator: Badlands, with white dreadlocks, custom armor, and unique bearded elements. Hot Toys was also sure to include a new body that captures a seamless design, and it captured a lot of detail in his armor. As for accessories, this Predator: Badlands release will come with unmasked portraits with rolling eyes, swappable mandibles, and a wearable mask. He will also come equipped with an Energy Snare, Plasmacaster, Plasma Sword, wristblades, and feature a variety of interchangeable hands. Pre-orders are already live for $370 on Sideshow Collectibles to change up your Predator collection, with a June 2027 release.

Predator: Badlands – Father Predator 1/6th Scale Figure

"In Predator: Badlands, Father reigns as a ruthless Yautja clan leader and tyrannical father to Dek and Kwei — an imposing Elder Predator on Yautja Prime, enforcing brutal traditions with unforgiving cruelty and deeming weakness a dishonor worthy of death, even among his own kin."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Father Predator Collectible Figure. Standing approximately 37cm tall, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs. His distinctive white dreadlocks are adorned with gold-colored rings and are complemented by sculpted white spines and beard elements. Two sets of interchangeable mandibles are included, allowing collectors to display Father in varying states of aggression. Father's newly developed body features a torso constructed from soft vinyl material, achieving a seamless design."

