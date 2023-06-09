Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: indiana jones, raiders of the lost ark, Tamashii Nations

S.H.Figuarts Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Revealed

Tamashii Nations has just announced that Indiana Jones will be joining their Figuarts line up with an impressive new 6” scale figure

A new Indiana Jones adventure awaits as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30. All eyes are on Indy lately, with plenty of new collectibles arriving with apparel, statues, replicas, and action figures. It looks like Hasbro is not the only one giving Indiana some love, as Tamashii Nations has unveiled that the infamous adventurer is joining their S.H. Figuarts line. Coming right off the screen of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indy is back with an impressive new figure that stands roughly 6″ tall. This figure is packed with swappable parts with two head sculpts, a removable hat, and an extra pair of arms for showing him without his jacket. Plenty of Raiders of the Lost Ark accessories are also featured with his signature whip, gun, satchel, Ra's Staff Ornament, Golden Idol, sandbag, and more. S.H.Figuarts Indiana Jones is priced at $73, is set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here with an October 2023 release.

Adventure Awaits with Tamashii Nations S.H.Figuarts

"Indiana Jones, a very famous archaeologist with over 40 years of history, is now available at S.H.Figuarts! Three-dimensional figure of "Indiana Jones" who appeared in the first generation "Raiders / Lost Ark "Holy Ark" at the timing of the release of the new movie."

"Comes with a wealth of optional parts such as the golden idol and Ra's staff decoration that can be carried by "Indiana Jones" exploring ruins around the world, and it is finished in a specification t hat can be said to be the definitive edition. Indiana Jones," with its overwhelming quality and more than 40 years of history, is finally availabl e at S.H.Figuarts in his signature "Raiders of the Lost Ark: Ark of the Covenant" costume!"

With a wealth of accessory parts, you can recreate that famous scene of trying to capture the Golden Idol.

With 2 types of replacement faces, you can also reproduce the face without a hat, and you can take various poses of the highly charismatic Indy.

The appearance without wearing a jacket is also reproduced with the replacement arm parts. It is also possible to have Ra's cane decoration in the hand.

As an archaeologist, Indy can fight in times of need, so it's possible to equip him with a distincti ve bullwhip!

