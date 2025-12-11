Save the Holidays with Transformers, Jurassic World & Ninjombies

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: christmas, gift guide

The holidays are upon us, and that means it's time to gear up for the most action-packed gifts of the season, and this year's selection for boys is bigger, bolder, and more exciting than ever. From high-speed RC transformations to surprise-filled dino hatches and customizable blaster gear, 2025 brings an incredible lineup of toys built for adventure. Whether it's the battle-ready fun of Ninjombie, the epic converting Bumblebee R/C from Jada Toys, or the roaring excitement of Jurassic World Primal Hatch, we have rounded up some truly perfect collectibles and toys to bring home this holiday season.

Starting things off is the brand-new franchise from MGA Entertainment, featuring Ninjombie. This series is a bold fusion of ninjas, zombies, and slime-powered battles, featuring multiple figures available. Each figure is built around "Prime Slime," a colorful, refillable slime that can be injected into the characters for slime-erupting battles. Haz Mat and Grave Spin are some of the Ninjombie you can collect with the Prime Slime Dragon vehicle, taking things to new slimy levels. Up next is Jada Toys, which has expanded its Transformers collection with a new Remote-Control Autobot, modeled after Bumblebee. High-speed fun comes straight to living rooms and yards with this RC toy that doesn't just race, it transforms!

Mimicking the iconic Autobots' shift from car to battle mode, Bumblebee measures 12" long when in car mode and 13" tall when he converts. The R/C car also features realistic sounds, allowing fans to dive deeper into the world of Transformers. Remote control cars are not the only beasts revving their engines as Spin Master has gone prehistoric with their Jurassic World Primal Hatch interactive T. rex. This dinosaur literally hatched from an egg, and collectors must then train their new pet dinosaur into a friendly pal or a deadly dinosaur king. This is a truly unique collectible to bring home for the holiday and kids, and Jurassic Park collectors will not want to miss out on owning one.

That is not all, as we are rounding out this holiday guide with the arrival of the new NERF Loadout series. Hasbro's newest Loadout collection emphasizes modular customization, letting fans snap on barrels, stocks, grips, and scopes to build a blaster that suits their battle style. With upgraded and safe foam darts, these blasters spark active play and are perfect for backyard battles, holiday break challenges, and team games. Take on your targets from a distance with the Arctic Zerostriker, get up and close with the Shadowspeed Recon, and own the battlefield with the Automatic Galactic Commander. All of these and more are customizable, so the more you get, the more options you have to change the tide of battle. Make holiday shopping easy this year, as many items from Ninjombie, NERF, and more are already available in stores and online. Ho ho ho!

