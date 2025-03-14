Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, scarface

Say Hello to Tony Montana with McFarlane Toys New Scarface Statue

McFarlane Toys is releasing a nice set of collectibles from across their brands including Movie Maniacs with Scarface

Article Summary Celebrate Al Pacino's Scarface with McFarlane Toys' exclusive 6-inch Tony Montana statue.

Limited to 4,100 pieces, this detailed figure revives Tony in his iconic black suit from 1983's Scarface.

Priced at $24.99, pre-order now at Walmart for an April 2025 release with bonus digital collectible.

Enhance your collection with included backdrop, base, art card, and a secret surprise item.

Scarface was released in 1983, directed by Brian De Palma, and starred Al Pacino. The movie is a legendary crime drama that chronicled the rise and fall of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who builds a drug empire in Miami. Tony starts out as a low-level criminal but rises through the ranks to become one of the most feared drug lords in the city. His insatiable lust for power and the American Dream gets the best of him, though, only to become paranoid as time goes on. It was his own reckless choices that would ultimately lead Tony Montana to his violent downfall.

Collectors can now say hello to my little Tony as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest Movie Maniacs statue for the film Scarface. Miami awaits with this impressive 6" tall that brings one of the iconic Scarface movie posters to life and will be limited to only 4,100 pieces. The hand-painted statue showcases Tony Montana in his black suit with a pistol in hand and a backdrop, base, and art card. McFarlane Toys has the Scarface Movie Maniacs statue priced at $24.99, pre-orders are already live at Walmart with an April 2025 release.

Tony Montana (Scarface) 6" Posed Figure with McFarlane Toys

"Bring home the iconic Tony Montana from the classic film Scarface with this incredibly detailed 6-inch posed figure from McFarlane Toys. Featuring a highly decorated design, this collectible figure comes with a printed backdrop, environmental base, and a collectible art card. Fans can also enjoy a secret bonus item and a free digital collectible. Collect all the figures in the McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs series to build an impressive display of your favorite movie characters."

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale posed figure based on the theatrical classic SCARFACE (1983)

Accessories include printed backdrop, environmental base and collectible art card

Also includes secret bonus item

