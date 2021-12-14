Scarlet Witch and Vision Bears Arrive at The Build-A-Bear Workshop

Coming out of the hit Disney+ series, WandaVision, two of your favorite Avengers are back and in adorable bear form. Build-A-Bear Workshop has revealed two Online Exclusive plush bears are available right now with Scarlet Witch and Vision. Both bears showcase their classic costumes, as seen in the Halloween episode. Marvel fans will not want to miss out on owning either Scarlet Witch or Vision in plush format, with each bear featuring a WandaVision logo on its foot. Whether you are looking for a new bear to protect you at night, a fantastic gift for your Marvel friend, or just love WandaVision, then these are the bears for you. That Vision bear, in particular, is just amazing, and it will be a perfect collectible to add to my growing Marvel collection. Priced at $35 each, Scarlet Witch and Vision can be purchased right now here and here, so be sure to get your order in just in time for the holiday events next weekend.

"A physics-defying android has never been this adorable! Take flight alongside the powerful Vision with this action-packed collector's item. Inspired by the popular series Marvel Studios' WandaVision, this smiley synthezoid plush has red and green fur with his signature yellow cape, shorts and shoes included. Couple Vision Inspired Bear with Wanda Inspired Bear to make an epic gift set for fans and collectors!"

"Now you can create your own Chaos Magic with the Wanda Maximoff Bear! Inspired by the popular series Marvel Studios' WandaVision, this powerful plush channels Wanda's Halloween costume with her red cape and matching crown included. Couple Wanda Inspired Bear with Vision Inspired Bear to make an epic gift set for fans and collectors! Note: This item cannot be purchased unstuffed. A scent or sound cannot be placed inside this furry friend."