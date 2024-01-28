Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, lord of the rings

Second Breakfast Awaits with DST's Lord of the Rings Merry & Pippin'

Middle Earth awaits as Lord of the Rings fans are getting Series 7 action figures from Diamond Select with Merry & Pippin’

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils Series 7 LOTR figures featuring Merry & Pippin.

Figures stand at 4" with articulation and film-accurate accessories.

Pre-orders are available for $29.99 each, targeting a Q3 2024 release.

Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios.

Merry and Pippin are two iconic hobbits from J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings and are portrayed by Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan in the legendary film series. Throughout the trilogy, Merry and Pippin evolve from carefree adventurers to vital members of the Fellowship, demonstrating courage and loyalty in the face of grave danger. Their journey through Middle-earth, from the peaceful Shire to the heart of Mordor, is a testament to the resilience of hobbits and the bonds of friendship that transcend even the darkest of times. Collectors can now prepare to embark on new adventures as Diamond Select Toys brings these beloved hobbits to life for their The Lord of the Rings Series 7 release.

Merry and Pippin are ready to join you on your quest to easily help fans relive the magic of Middle-earth. These figures capture the essence of Merry and Pippin's bravery, camaraderie, and never-ending hunger with impressive detail. Each of these hobbits will stand at 4" tall and will feature multiple points of articulation and themed accessories. Diamond has successfully captured their likenesses from the film; they will also come as single releases with window packaging. Middle-earth awaits fans as pre-orders are live for $29.99 each, with single and bundles being offered with a Q3 2024 release.

Lord of the Rings Series 7 Merry & Pippin'

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Complete the Fellowship! The final two members of the Fellowship of the Ring, formed in the first part of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, are Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck and Peregrin "Pippin" Took, and now the two hobbits make up the 7th series of Lord of the Rings Deluxe action figures! Each approximately 4-inch figure features multiple points of articulation, and each comes with a variety of accessories in a full-color window box. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"

