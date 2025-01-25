Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: one piece, RSVLTS

Set Sail As One Piece Comes to RSVLTS with New Apparel Drop

Step into the world of Piracy and become the #1 Pirate with RSVLTS as they debut their latest collection featuring the hit anime One Piece

Dive into eight epic button-downs featuring iconic symbols like Luffy’s Jolly Roger.

Explore vibrant designs from the streets to the seas in sizes XS to 4XL.

Perfect for anime marathons, conventions, or showing off your pirate pride.

Ahoy, One Piece fans! Prepare to set sail in style because RSVLTS is unleashing a swashbuckling new collection of button-downs and all-day polos that'll have you shouting, "I'm gonna be King of the Shirts!" This treasure trove includes eight epic button-downs and three all-day polos, each bursting with bold, eye-popping designs that pay homage to the world of One Piece. Whether you're repping Luffy's iconic Jolly Roger or rocking a vibrant tribute to the Straw Hat crew in action, these shirts are here to turn some eyes and make sure you become the most famous pirate around. Designs like From the East Blue show off the Thousand Sunny, while "I'm Going to Become…", Gear Second," and "Join My Crew" all feature artwork right from the anime.

Other designs feature the Straw Hat crew's Jolly Roger, a tribute to Franky, pirate crests from around the seven seas, and even a marine-themed roper. Made with RSVLTS' signature soft, stretchy fabric, these shirts are perfect for binging anime marathons, hitting conventions, or showing off your pirate pride in the office. The entire collection is already live right now on RSVLTS.com with sizes in classic and womens' while being offered in XS to 4XL. Become a true Pirate King with one or all of these in your wardrobe, so grab yours fast before they disappear like a mystery island!

Set Sail with RSVLTS New One Piece Collection (Highlights Below)

From the East Blue "This KUNUFLEX™ button down is pure One Piece paradise with bright orange-and-yellow stripes, a fleet of Jolly Rogers, and a silhouette of the Thousand Sunny perched on the pocket."

Our Mark "Let your pirate flag fly with this KUNUFLEX™ button down featuring the Straw Hat crew's iconic Jolly Roger (as well as Luffy's original rendering!)."



Join My Crew! "Set sail with the East Blue Crew in this breezy blue KUNUFLEX™ button down featuring the original five – Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji"

Justice "Serve justice with style in this One Piece marine-themed roper featuring a crisp blue-and-white design, the iconic marine emblem, and a bold "Justice" kanji on the back."



