Set Sail with LEGO as They Debut the Ideas The Endurance Set

Get ready to sail the ocean blue with an iconic ship as LEGO has unveiled a new Idea set featuring the iconic ship The Endurance

LEGO is getting quite sophisticated with its LEGO Ideas sets, and now, a historical set is setting sail with The Endurance. The Endurance was the ship used by British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton during his 1914-1917 Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. This was an expedition to attempt to make the first land crossing of Antarctica. It was specially designed for polar exploration with a reinforced hull to navigate icy waters. However, as expected, the voyage did not go according to plan, as in January 1915, The Endurance was trapped in ice in the Weddell Sea. The ship would sink, but Shackleton and his 27-man crew would space and take an incredible 800-mile journey in a small boat to South Georgia Island to safety.

This remarkable journey is filled with filly built, and the ship can be faithfully crafted thanks to LEGO with this mighty 3,011-piece set. The ship has three masts, ten sails, and a multi-level detailed deck. Master builders can even remove sections of the boat to discover what is below deck with quarters, the engine, and more. When fully built, this ship comes in at 18/.5" long and 31.5" long, making it a quite impressive replica. Collectors can set sail on November 29 for $269.99 on the LEGO Shop with a Shackelton's Lifeboat mini set, all being included with buyers.

Build the Mystery of The Endurance with LEGO Ideas

"Indulge in a mindful project or treat a loved one to the LEGO® Icons The Endurance (10335) ship model building kit. Craft a detailed replica of the historic vessel, celebrated for its pivotal role in Sir Ernest Shackleton's legendary Antarctic expedition."

"This premium replica model captures the majestic presence of the famous ship in all its glory, with 3 towering masts, 10 full sails, a flying red ensign flag and intricate rigging. The detailed multi-level deck, connected by stairs, has removable sections for access to port and starboard cabins and the ship's steam engine. Other features include 4 detachable lifeboats, a chained bower anchor and a ship's wheel that operates the rudder. Ideal for fans of nautical home decor, the set also includes a sturdy stand for display."

