Thor is Ready for Thanos With the New S.H. Figuarts Figure

We are entering the fight of our lives once again as Tamashii Nations announced another Avengers: Endgame figure. This time Thor is ready for the final battle with a new S.H. Figuarts figure. Final Battle Thor is packed with movie detail snd comes with a great set of accessories and interchangeable pieces. He will stand roughly 6.5" and get three swappable heads and hands, Mjolnir, Stormbreaker, and a beautiful set of lightning effects. A display base and posing rod will also be included to make sure fans can get that right Thor to pose for their collection.

Seeing the fallout of Thor's ego from Infinity War was a big part of Avengers: Endgame. He redeemed himself in the end with glorious fashion, and the dual hammer introduction was legendary. Thor and Endgame fans will feel the power when they get this figure in hand. The Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Thor S.H. Figuarts Figure from Tamashii Nations will be priced at roughly $84. He is expected to enter the fight go their live in December 2020, and he is set as a Bandai Premium Web Exclusive. Pre-orders are expected to go live in Japan on August 31, 2020, and pre-orders are not live just yet on Premium Bandai USA. This could be a Japanese exclusive, but most of the Endgame figures have already been given USA releases. Check out the mighty God of Thunder below in all his glory.

S.H.Figuarts Thor – Final Battle Edition – (Avengers: Endgame)

Product Specifications

Tamashii Web Shop-limited item

Height: about 165mm

Material: ABS, PVC, Cloth

Set Contents

Body

Replacement head

Replacement wrist left and right 4 types

Mjolnir (hammer)

Storm breaker (axe)

Effects for storm breakers

Set of effects

A set of effects for Mujornia

Price: 8,800JPY (tax included)

Release Date: December 2020