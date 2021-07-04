Shin Ultraman Comes To Life With threezero's New FigZero S Figure

The celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Ultra Series, Toho Pictures is releasing Shin Ultraman film that features a reimagining of the legendary hero. This time is set to release in Japan in 2021, and fans are very curious to see what the new story will tell. To help celebrate this massive event, threezero is bringing this new updated version of Shin Ultraman to life with their new FIgZero S figure. FigZero S is a new set of highly articulated and highly detailed figures from threezero at a smaller size on a 1/12 scale rather than their usual 1/6th scale. Ultraman is loaded with remarkable detail, will include 30 points of articulation, and will come with 4 pairs of interchangeable hands. Threezero's FigZero S Sin Ultraman figure is priced at $49.99 and set to release in the 4th quarter of 2021. Pre-orders are live right here and here; be on the lookout for this new animated Ultra Series film on the horizon.

"From the movie "SHIN ULTRAMAN", threezero is proud to announce FigZero S 6 inch Ultraman (SHIN ULTRAMAN). This collectible figure is approximately 6″ (15cm) tall, which will be the first release of threezero's new figure line "FigZero S". FigZero S 6 inch Ultraman (SHIN ULTRAMAN) is a fully-articulated figure with 30 points of articulations. It is constructed of ABS, POM and PVC, and includes 4 pairs of interchangeable hands (1 pair of fists, 1 pair of relaxed hands, 2 pairs of posed hands). FigZero S is a new series of articulated figures capturing the highly-poseable style of the initial FigZero line in a smaller size. Just like Threezero's FigZero figures, those released under the FigZero S brand will also be based primarily on anime, comics, and Tokusatsu characters from Japan and the United States."

Product Details:

Approximately 15cm (6″) tall

Fully-articulated figure featuring original body with 30 points of articulation

Includes 4 pair of interchangeable hands (1 pair of fists, 1 pair of relaxed hands, 2 pairs of posed hands)

Materials: ABS, POM and PVC

Packaging size: ~(H180 x W105 x D60)mm (0.3kg)