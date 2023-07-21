Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, poison ivy, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Announces New DC Comics Poison Ivy: Deadly Nature Statues

Fight for the green and save the plant with Sideshow Collectibles as a poisonous villain comes to life from the world of DC Comics

Sideshow Collectibles is unleashing the power of the green with Gotham as they debut an exclusive DC Comics statue. Poison Ivy is ready to take down Batman and rule Gotham with her new Deadly Nature Premium Format Figure. Two versions will be offered with a standard and deluxe, which features her all-green skin color. Coming in at a whopping 23" tall, Poison Ivy's beauty and power are remarkably crafted as she unleashes her power. From the crafted leaf outfit to the horror of the vines and planted, Sideshow did not hold back with this release. A statue like this is not cheap either, as Poison Ivy is priced at $700 and is set for a January 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and take advantage of those payment plans to bring this deadly Batman villain home.

Poison Ivy Brings the Pain to Gotham City and Batman

"Before she became a toxic temptress, the shy and unassuming Dr. Pamela Isley was a brilliant botanist and biochemist. Now, transformed into Gotham's very own Mother Nature, the villainous Poison Ivy works to destroy the manmade world and let her beloved plants flourish once more. The Poison Ivy: Deadly Nature (Green Variant) Premium Format Figure measures 23.25" tall and 14.75" deep as a monstrous tangle of plants and teeth lifts the villainess above the ground."

"Gnarled branches wrap around her outstretched arm and Ivy's clawed fingertips are tinged with a poisonous red. The churning earth swallows the remains of her latest victims, returning them to the natural cycle. This Sideshow Exclusive collectible Poison Ivy statue is fully sculpted, cast in polystone to capture the intricate detail of her leafy costume and the feral foliage surrounding her. Her darkened color scheme features various greens, reds, and muddy browns that complement her verdant complexion."

"Poison Ivy's portrait also incorporates those same earth tones into her makeup, complete with vibrant red hair and dangerous, deep maroon lips.Pair Poison Ivy with other recent releases from the Rogues Gallery, including The Joker Premium Format™ Figure and The Penguin Premium Format™ Figure, each sold separately. Then, pit them all against your favorite Batman statues for the ultimate Gotham City showdown on your shelf. With only 150 pieces available, this Poison Ivy collectible isn't going to be around long."

