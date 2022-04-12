Hot Toys Debuts The Dark Knight Trilogy Cosbi Blind Box Collection

The Batman has easily been in many headlines as it has blown DC Comics fans away with an incredible live-action Dark Knight story. Many fans want to see a trilogy, and so do I, but we can't forget who film that captivated Batman fans for years with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy. Hot Toys has definitely been showing a lot of love for this version of Batman with a huge variety of collectibles from 1/6 scale figures, vehicle sets, Cosbaby's, and their newest addition with the Cosbi. These miniaturized 3" tall collectibles feature that Cosbaby design fans love, but are even smaller and packed in a blind box.

Nine characters from The Dark Knight Trilogy will be released covering all three films with Batman, Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Scarecrow with Nightmare Horse, Jail Cell Joker, Bank Robber Joker, Two-Face, Bane, and a mystery Magic Trick Joker. The Cosbi figures from Hot Toys are nicely detailed and absolutely adorable. Each mystery figure comes with a card, is sealed in a foil bag, and has a chance at holding the exclusive and elusive mystery Joker. The Dark Knight Trilogy Cosbi's are sold in select markets, and collects can find everything Hot Toys right here.

"The Dark Knight Trilogy Cosbi Collection – The iconic characters from The Dark Knight Trilogy who brought Gotham City to life are arriving as latest Hot Toys Cosbi collection in their signature outfits and poses! Depicts characters as miniature collectibles, The Dark Knight Trilogy Cosbi Collection Series features Batman holding a batarang on the Bat-Signal device, Catwoman wearing goggles, Jim Gordon with a Joker play card and Bat-Signal device, Bane on his tumbler, Scarecrow riding on the fire-breathing horse, and Two-Face flipping a coin."

"Along with The Joker setting in the jail cell, The Joker (Bank Robber Version) wearing a clown mask, and an Exclusive Version The Joker with pencil (Mystery) Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7.5cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. You can now expand the Bat collectible with The Dark Knight Trilogy Cosbi!"