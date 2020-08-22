Sideshow Collectibles Original Statue Dark Sorceress Revealed

Last year, Sideshow Collectibles teased some new original statue designs that will be heading our way. Three statues are expected to come out and we have already seen the Dragon Slayer beauty. This time we finally get the second more sinister reveal as Sideshow takes us to the realm of dark magic. Sideshow Originals has finally unveiled their next statue design with the Dark Sorceress: Guardian of the Void. This masterpiece stands 20.25" tall, packed with remarkable detail and has Sideshow exclusive accessory. The statue shows off the pale sorceress who is using arcane magic which can be seen on her hands and the base of the piece. She is wearing a very erotic outfit but she is a dark sorceress so you tell her to put on clothes. Collectors who get her through Sideshow Collectibles will be able to get the Exclusive Edition which will give her a Gloom Goblin swap out left arm. The goblin is being summoned by this dark mistress and now you can too with the exclusive statue design.

I am absolutely in love with these Sideshow Originals designs. It is not often that companies make their own unique designs at this point so it is very refreshing when they do. The Dark Sorceress: Guardian of the Void is not cheap though and is priced at $465 for the standard and $475 for the exclusive. She is expected to release between June – August 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Check out her story concept and pictures of the sorceress below.

The Dark Sorceress Summoned by Sideshow

"My purpose is unknowable… my power is unfathomable. Sideshow presents the Dark Sorceress: Guardian of the Void Statue, an original horror character created to thrill and chill your collection. The Dark Sorceress: Guardian of the Void Statue measures 20.25" tall as the sorceress rises from a shadowy ritual atop a ceremonial dais. Imbued with purple arcane energy, the Dark Sorceress is marked with white runes, touched by her communion with profound darkness. Clutching her ancient and powerful staff, she calls forth the void, a magic that she alone possesses."

"The polystone Dark Sorceress Statue is fully sculpted with immense detail, creating a frightening and fantastical original figure that bewitches the imagination. With a pale complexion that contrasts her dark essence, the sorceress wears elaborate jewelry with a swirling motif that evokes the curling darkness at her feet. She has long black hair and piercing white eyes, and her red lips and the red gem-like accents on her costume add an additional pop of color to her unnerving, ethereal beauty."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Dark Sorceress: Guardian of the Void Statue includes a swap-out left arm holding a Gloom Goblin summoned straight from the nightmarish darkness into our world. With the creature in her hand, the sorceress measures just over 24" tall, displaying just one facet of her unimaginable power. Wield the darkness for yourself and bring home the Dark Sorceress: Guardian of the Void Statue from Sideshow Originals today!"

Story Concept: "Somewhere beyond life and death exists a darkness… Everything that is unknown, unfathomable to the human imagination thrives there. Many weak minds have tried and failed to comprehend the depths of this darkness, driven mad by the truth of what they uncovered. But there is one who can pierce the veil of oblivion…"

"The Dark Sorceress, a mysterious woman of immense eldritch power, stands alone as the guardian of the void and all its shadowy secrets. She possesses an arcane staff whose very essence is forged of crystallized darkness, and it serves as the key to unleashing the terrifying and awe-inspiring horrors of the abyss onto our world. But is the Dark Sorceress truly defending humanity from the shadows? Or does she have a more sinister purpose? Peer into the gloom if you dare to experience- Dark Sorceress: Guardian of the Void!"