Sideshow Debuts Constantine: Just Another Exorcism Hangover Statue

John Constantine is back to work as Sideshow Collectibles unveils their new Premium Just Another Exorcism Hangover statue

John Constantine made his first appearance in DC Comics with Swamp Thing #37 in 1985 and was created by writer Alan Moore. He was initially introduced as a minor character, but Constantine quickly gained popularity, getting his own comic and showcasing the darker side of the DC Universe. From taking down devils and demons and even becoming a member of Justice League Dark, this Master of the Occult surely needs a break. Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their latest DC Comics statue with John Constantine: Just Another Exorcism Hangover Premium Format Figure.

Coming in at 21" tall, John is depicted at his very own tombstone as demons rise from Hell to drag him down. However, this Hellblazer always has something up his sleeve and a fireball in hand. The statue nicely captures this anti-hero with the usual daily activities of cigarettes, alcohol, playing cards, and, of course, the occult. Take a ride on the dark side of the DC Universe with this John Constantine statue that is priced at a whopping $985. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles, with payment plans being offered and a December 2025 release.

DC Comics – Constantine: Just Another Exorcism Hangover Statue

"I'm a nasty piece of work, chief. Ask anybody." – John Constantine, Swamp Thing #37. Sideshow presents the John Constantine: Just Another Exorcism Hangover Premium Format™ Figure. This diabolical DC collectible depicts an occult detective who's willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done."

"What's another spell gone wrong for this charming degenerate? Measuring 21" tall, 16.5" wide, and 14.7" deep, the John Constantine Premium Format Figure finds everyone's favorite antihero lounging against his own grave. A swarm of oozing, pustulant demons rises from Hell to drag Constantine back down where he belongs. Nonchalant as ever about his sorry state, Constantine simply summons another fireball and doesn't bother to consult the arcane tome in his hand. He'll banish these evil entities when he feels like it — and no sooner."

