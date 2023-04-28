Sideshow Debuts New Clint Eastwood Dirty Harry Premium Statue A new Clint Eastwood Collection Premium Format Statue has arrived at Sideshow Collectibles as the one and only Harry Callahan is back

If you love Clint Eastwood, then you are in luck, as Clint Eastwood himself has something special for you. Designed and developed in by the man himself, an officially licensed set of collectibles is here from Sideshow Collectibles. This collection captures Eastwood's impressive catalog of characters over the decades from most of his iconic films. We have seen both 1:6 scale figures and statues, and it looks like a new statue has arrived from the 1971 action-thriller Dirty Harry. Harry Callahan is back and ready to put crime in the ground with this glorious 23" tall statue. From impressive likeness to screen-accurate detail, this is one Dirty Harry collectible dedicated fans won't want to miss. Clint Eastwood fans can snag up this beauty right here for $625, and he has a February 2024 release.

"Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya, punk?" – Dirty Harry

"Inspired by the eponymous role in the 1971 action-thriller Dirty Harry, the Harry Callahan Premium Format Figure measures 23" tall on a 10" diameter black circular base with a gold-etched recreation of Clint Eastwood's signature as an official seal of approval. The statue evokes all the intensity and intrigue of the neo-noir film as SFPD Inspector Harry Callahan walks across a street scene that features water spilling from a broken fire hydrant. He has his signature .44 Magnum firearm in hand and a steely, determined gaze carefully sculpted onto his portrait."

"The Harry Callahan Premium Format Figure wears a custom-tailored recreation of the character's on-screen costume consisting of pants, a dress shirt, a necktie, a red vest, a herringbone jacket with elbow patches, and a shoulder holster beneath the left side of the jacket. Every stitch, button, and pleat is carefully applied to create high-quality garments, and wire in the jacket's front lining allows collectors to gently style the piece with a degree of movement. From head to toe, the Harry Callahan Premium Format Figure captures Clint Eastwood's iconic screen presence, making this a must-have centerpiece for film aficionados."