Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: elektra, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Debuts New Marvel Comics Elektra Premium Format Statue

Clear some space in your comic collection as Sideshow Collectibles is unleashing a new Marvel Comics Premium Format statue

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles releases Elektra Premium Format Figure inspired by Marvel Comics.

Statue captures Elektra's assassin skills, featuring her in classic red costume and sais.

Marvel's Elektra stands 24" tall facing demonic enemies, priced at $740 with pre-orders live.

Detailed collectible showcases Elektra in battle against The Hand’s demonic assailants.

Sideshow Collectibles is bringing one of Marvel Comics' deadliest assassins to life with a brand new Premium Format Figure. Created by writer Frank Miller and artist Klaus Janson, Elektra Natchios made her debut back in 1981 with Daredevil #168. She was initially introduced as a love interest for Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, but Elektra grew into more than just a romantic subplot. Trained in martial arts and assassination techniques, Elektra became a deadly warrior with strong ties to the villainous organization, The Hand. The Hand's Living Weapon is now back as Sideshow faithfully captures her beauty and skill with this new statue.

mComing in at 24" tall, Elektra goes toe to toe with some of her deadly enemies as they rise from the shadows beneath her. She is featured in her iconic Marvel Comics red costumes with flowing black hair and, of course, her signature weapon. Tons of skill, talent, and detail were crafted into this beauty, making it an elegant centerpiece for any Daredevil, Elektra, or Marvel Comics fan. Bringing home this beauty is not cheap featured either, as she comes in at a whopping $740. Pre-orders are already live right on Sideshow Collectibles with a January 2024 release with payment plan options.

Marvel Comics Elektra Premium Format Statue

"I am Elektra Natchios. Not even the stars are safe in the sky." Sideshow presents the Elektra Premium Format™ Figure, inspired by The Hand's living weapon. This killer Marvel collectible embodies all the grace and power of a master assassin at her peak. The Elektra Premium Format Figure measures 24" tall, 13" wide, and 13" deep as Elektra Natchios plunges fearlessly into the darkness to face her foes. Strong and sure, Elektra leaps toward a swirling, chimerical mass of demonic assailants. These enemies brandish swords and knives in their clawed hands, and their golden horns, tusks, and teeth are wickedly sharp — but Elektra's silver sai are sharper."

"This intricate, fully sculpted Elektra Premium Format Figure presents a dauntless fighter in the midst of battle. Elektra wears her classic skintight bodysuit, matching red boots, and crimson wraps on her legs, forearms, and wrists. The trailing ribbons of her scarlet headscarf bursts like blood when she leaps, flaring upwards alongside her ink-black hair. The figure's base features a twisting, terrifying mass of demons swathed in shadows to create a deadly, dynamic display."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!