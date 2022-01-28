Sideshow Reveals The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt of Rivia Statue

The Witcher is back as Sideshow Collectible has revealed their newest The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt statue featuring Gerald of Revia. Coming in at 16.47" tall, this monster hunter comes in with a fully crafted statue with incredible detail straight from the hit game series. The White Wolf is displayed on a snowy base with a sword in hand a hound of the Wild Hunt in another. Every important detail of Geralt is showcased in this The Witcher statue with his armor, white hair, yellow eyes, scars, and intense detail to add that extra level of depth. This statue will seemingly be 1 of 3, with Yennefer and Eredin finishing off the Wild Hunt. The Witcher 3 Geralt statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $500, set to release between September – November 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Sideshow presents the Geralt Statue, a legendary warrior ready to protect your world of Witcher collectibles. Based on the hero's iconic appearance in the hit fantasy video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Geralt Statue measures 16.75" tall and 10.85" wide with an ice-themed base evoking the apocalyptic White Frost. The White Wolf stands ready for battle, his monster-slaying sword in one hand and the severed head of a hound of the Wild Hunt in the other."

"The Geralt Statue features a fully sculpted costume expertly recreating the rugged look of his battle armor, perfect for the perilous work of a witcher. Detailed textures evoke the familiar fantasy elements of chain and leather, studded and stitched to protect against even the most ferocious of monsters. A stern portrait captures Geralt of Rivia's signature features — white hair, piercing yellow eyes, facial scars, and his magic-detecting wolf medallion. With frost-covered boots and a whole host of signs and strategies at his command, this fabled butcher of beasts will fight to the last against the tyranny of the Wild Hunt."