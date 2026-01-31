Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Unveils New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Wooof Figure

Expand your Scum & Villainy collection as Sideshow debuts their next 1/6 Star Wars: Return of the Jedi figure with the alien Wooof

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a new 1/6 scale Wooof figure from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi for collectors.

Wooof, a Kadas’sa’Nikto alien and member of Jabba the Hutt’s crew, is recreated with detailed accuracy.

The figure features tailored fabric clothing, swappable hands, a helmet, and Vibro-spear accessory.

Pre-orders for Wooof are open for $280, with an official release planned for October 2026.

Sideshow Collectibles is returning to a galaxy far, far away with a new addition to their 1/6 scale Scum & Villainy series. In Star Wars, Wooof is a very minor character who was seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He is part of the Kadas'sa'Nikto species and serves in the criminal empire of Jabba the Hutt during the time of the Empire. Jabba puts Wooof in charge of his fleet of skiffs and his sail barge, the Khetanna, on the desert world of Tatooine.

As part of Jabba's entourage, Wooof appears in scenes at the palace and later on the skiff where Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and make their impressive escape. Wooof is now ready for a new adventure with an excellent new 1/6 scale figure that is packed with detail. He features his Return of the Jedi appearance quite nicely and will come with swappable hands and his Vibro-spear. Wooof will pair well with Pagetti Rook, Klaatu, and more villains from Sideshow's going Star Wars collection. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $280, and he is set to release in October 2026.

Sideshow Collectibles – New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Wooof

"Like the gambler Klaatu, Wooof is an olive-colored Nikto, a subspecies who are especially suited for harsh desert climates. His scaly skin, small horns, and intense eyes give this smuggler a tough appearance, which serves him well as a criminal in Jabba the Hutt's circle. Part of Tatooine's underworld, he is seen in the crime lord's throne room and aboard the sail barge."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in Return of the Jedi™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears tailored fabric clothing accurate to his on-screen ensemble. His outfit consists of a light tan shirt and matching trousers, plus a darker brown vest. Wooof's ensemble is completed with a helmet, chest plate, bandolier, and faux leather and fur tasset."

