Skeleton Warriors Arise with Boss Fight Studios Epic H.A.C.K.S

The undead are rising up as Boss Fight Studio has revealed some brand new original figures. The company has unveiled four new figures as part of their 1:12 scale line Epic H.A.C.K.S with some themed skeletons. Four unique themes are captured here Pirate, Gladiator, Grim Reaper, and Barbarian. Each one comes with its own set of deadly accessories and are the perfect army budding figures to show off some sweet dioramas. Boss Fight Studio does have different colors for the Pirate and Reaper with green and blue bones, which is fun. The accessories for each are unique and complement each skeleton perfectly, making them a fun original figure for any collector's collection. Each Epic H.A.C.K.S Skeleton is priced at $29.99 each, they are set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are found here.

"From the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. universe, comes the EPIC series – a realm where life is larger and filled with unknown creatures. The first timewarp opened, the Boneyard, is home to some truly terrifying creatures – the Epic skeletons! The ancient creatures, long since evolved past the need for flesh, skin or muscle, present as ten foot tall skeletons, living organisms made of bone who appear to possess conscious thought and very human motivations."

Barbarian Highlight – "Perhaps the most brutal and destructive of the skeletons, the Barbarians often appear alongside one of the Spectral Skeletons, so it's believed they're either not crafty enough or not powerful enough to transport themselves from the Boneyard. Toting brutal weaponry and savage tactics, they've been seen throughout history, described as giants or titans, known to pulverize hapless human enemies with a single blow of their double-bladed axe."

Pirate Highlight – "Emerging from the murky depths, the Pirates prefer to rob, steal, and cause mayhem rather than going toe-to-toe in battle and rumors persist of a group of these pirates who tormented sea-goers throughout the area surrounding Jamaica and indeed may have even taken over Port Royal and held it as their own for a period of time."