Skeletor Gets an Artsy Finish with Mattel's Virgil Abloh x MOTU Collab

You can have a Masters of the Universe release without some evil to balance out the good. It looks like Mattel Creations' new Virgil Abloh collab is also getting some sinister artistic figures as well. We have already seen He-Man and Battle Cat get a nice chocolatey drizzle, and now Skeletor and Skele-God are getting a nougat filling. Coming right from Mattel's Masters of the Universe Revelations Masterverse figures, these repaints put the spotlight on Eternia once again with an artistic approach. Virgil Abloh's vision comes to life with these figures, and they both come with a comic book, new packaging, and the same accessories as their previous release. I am getting major Artist Proof designs from these figures, and I think that is what I love about them. Good and evil can now clash with new delectable decos that some Masters of the Universe might appreciate. The whole wave of cobra figures drops on October 21, 2022 at 12 PM EST, and Skeletor comes in at $50 (found here), Skele-God arrives at $60 (located here), and the whole page can be seen here.

Skeletor is Ready for a Chocolate Finish

Virgil Abloh leaves his mark on Eternia. In shades of monochromatic nude, our iconic characters from Masters of the Universe are reimagined by the legendary artist (and long-time MOTU fan). Choose from He-Man, Skeletor, Battle Cat, and Skele-god. Each figure comes with accessories like swappable hands and battle weapons for epic displays. Also included is a comic book and art print illustrated by Reggieknow.

Virgil Abloh x MOTU Skeletor Figure | "HER"

Stands 7 inches tall

30 points of articulation

Comes with swappable hands, ram staff, and shaping staff

Includes a comic book and art print designed by Reggieknow

Comes in monochromatic premium packaging

MOTU Revelations Masterverse Skele-God is Reborn

"Virgil Abloh's newest canvas is the MOTU Revelations universe, and we couldn't be more excited. The new Masters of the Universe c/o Virgil Abloh™ "TOY" figures feature monochromatic hues and text-based intervention that recontextualize the figures and allow people to look at these iconic toys in a new light."

Virgil Abloh x MOTU Skele-God Figure | "SHE"

Stands 9 inches tall

30 points of articulation

Comes with swappable hands and battle accessories

Includes a comic book and art print designed by Reggieknow

Comes in monochromatic premium packaging