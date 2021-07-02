Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys

One of the biggest changes to Zack Snyder's Justice League was the introduction of Darkseid into the DCEU. While this appearance will probably not stay canon, it was badass to see this ultimate DC Comics villain on the big screen. McFarlane Toys has revealed that they will e releasing an exclusive version of Darkseid as part of their DC Multiverse figure line for SDCC 2021. The Megafig will tower over your other 7" DC Comics figures from McFarlane Toys and will feature a new design than the previous release.

Jumping into the past, we got to see Darkseid take on the Earth's Heroes way before ether Justice League and that Armored villain design returns once again. The Ruler of Apokolips will come with a spear and a base to pose him along with all of the other Zack Snyder's Justice League figures from McFarlane Toys. Exclusive to Target, this big bad is priced a $39.99, he is set to release online and in-store in August 2021 here.

"The ultimate oppressor, Darkseid lords over the nightmare planet Apokolips, ruling through force and intimidation. One of the most powerful characters in DC Comics, the evil despot can shoot deadly rays from his eyes known as Omega Beams. Seeking to eliminate all free will from the universe, Darkseid has conquered a multitude of worlds, with his sights now set on Earth."

Product Features:

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Darkseid figure is featured with his chest armor and is based on his look in the Justice League Movie

Darkseid comes with his staff and a base

Included collectable art card with movie photography of Darkseid on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures