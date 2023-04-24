Solve The Riddler's Puzzle Box as Batman with McFarlane Toys Become Batman, the World’s Greatest Detective with McFarlane Toys as they unveil their new The Riddler Puzzle Box

McFarlane Toys has finally unveiled a very unique DC Comics collectible that returns fans right to Gotham once again. Collectors will now need the mind of the World's Greatest Detective to solve this new DC Direct release. The Riddler is back and has given Batman a hit with his Puzzle Box design by the one and only Edward Nygma. This puzzle box features four unique puzzles, allowing detectives to test their skills against the man himself. Each level features its own amazing set of rewards with Wayne Industries cards, ID badges, and more. For fans who have the strength to take on The Riddler and beat him, an incredible 1:1 scale metal batarang will be your final reward. This is an ultimate DC Comics collectible for Batman fans that will be a fun game and display piece for any Batcave. The Riddler Puzzle Box by Edward Nygma is priced at $99.99, and it is set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live, and future detectives will be able to secure one right here.

Take on the Mind of Edward Nygma with McFarlane Toys

"Experience and live Gotham City with a one-of-a-kind immersive product, The Riddler Puzzle Box. Solve 4 awesome and challenging puzzles created by The Riddler himself to unlock the ultimate payoff prize, A 1:1 scale metal batarang. Every puzzle will put your Batman knowledge to the test so, become the world's greatest detective with The Riddler Puzzle Box."