Spawn's Universe Clown and Violator McFarlane Toys Figures Arrive

Hell's army needs more soldiers, and it is up to Violator to guide the Hellspawn to Malebolgia's command. McFarlane Toys is helping Violator on his quest as they add his to the first wave of Spawn's Universe figures. We have already seen plenty of heroes release from the new wave of figures with Redeemer and the Target Exclusive Gunslinger Spawn. McFarlane Toys is releasing both demon and human versions of Violator, giving fans the creepy Clown form of demon too. The Clown will feature ultra articulation, a high amount of detail, and his own arsenal with a knife, razor blade, backpack rocket with two machine guns. Spawn's Universe Violator is a Mega Deluxe figure standing roughly 10" tall, featuring an articulated jaw and 22 more moving parts to capture many terrifying poses.

Spawn's Universe #1 kicks off today (June 23, 2021), and these figures are a perfect first wave of creations to release. Both versions of Violator are pretty iconic in the Spawn comic, and fans will easily want to add one or both of these beauties to their collection. Each of these figures is a little pricer than the other figures due to size and added accessories. Clown is priced at $42.99, and pre-orders are live and can be found here, while the Violator is priced at $52.99 and can be found here. The Spawn's Universe McFarlane Toys figures are expected to release in August 2021, so be sure to jump in on this line to enhance your Spawn collection.

"Spawn Deluxe Set – Clown – The Clown, a short, obsese, ugly clown with rotting teeth and a blue mark in the shape of an M on his face, is the alter ego of The Violator. Dubbed his secret identity and human disguise, he uses this ruse to walk among the humans to avoid detection. Though Violator has shapeshipping powers to be able to turn into anything he would wish, Violator has such distaste for humans, he shifts into this putrid form to mock them because he sees them as disgusting, pathetic, and weak."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Clown includes a knife, razor blade, backpack rocket launcher with two machine guns, and base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

"Spawn Deluxe MEGA Figure – Violator – Eldest of the five siblings known as The Phlebiac Brothers, Violator is a powerful demon of hell who worked for Malebolgia. Able to shape shift, possess humans and animals, as well as an array of other powers, he was sent to earth in order to train Al Simmons when he became a Hellspawn. Violator however likes to do things his way and often antagonises, manipulates, and gets in the way of Al Simmons on every possible occasion. To even to his own detriment of being at odds with Malebolgia and his brothers, Violator is self serving and vindictive and a major pain in Spawn's ass."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts, as well as a moving jaw for full range of posing and play

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Violator stands at roughly 9 inches tall