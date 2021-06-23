Spawn's Universe Raven Spawn Returns to Earth With McFarlane Toys

One Malebolgia's Death Knights return to Earth once again as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest Spawn's Universe figure. The Raven Spawn made his first appearance in Hellspawn #9 and captivated Spawn fans ever since. His intense design makes him a perfect candidate for the new line of Spawn figures, and a must have piece for and collection. Featuring 22 points of ultra articulation, Raven Spawn will stand roughly 7" tall and will come with an axe and scythe with chains. He will come in a newly designed windowed package, and with the release of Todd McFarlane's new Spawn's Universe #1 launch this week, fans will surely want to add one of these deadly Knights to their growing Spawn collection. The Spawn Deluxe 7″ Action Figure Raven Spawn is priced at $26.99 and is set to release in August 2021 along with the other Spawn's Universe figure. Pre-orders are already live and located here; stay tuned for more McFarlane Toys reveals, and snag up a copy of Spawn's Universe #1 today (June 23, 2021) from your local comic shop.

"Spawn Deluxe 7″ Action Figure – Raven Spawn – The demonic lord Kray-Von Gore, and one of Malebogia's Death Knights, was credited with creation of the K7-Leetha as known as the Hellspawn Suit. The symbiotic suit that adapted itself to its host to create a Hellspawn. He was defeated and the suit was sealed away in the Necro-Stone. Anyone who found the stone was endowed with a Hellspawn suit and became a Spawn."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Raven Spawn includes an axe, scythe with chains, and base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging