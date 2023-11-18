Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Animal Warriors Of The Kingdom, spero studios

Spero Studios Debuts The Void for Animal Warriors of The Kingdom

A new assortment of Animal Warriors of The Kingdom figures are on the way from Spero Studios with Primal Collection like The Void

Article Summary New AWOTK Primal Collection, featuring The Void, available for pre-order.

The Void is a fearsome 6" part mech, part wolf creature set for release in September 2024.

Animal Warriors feature 26 points of articulation and swap-able parts for customization.

Main characters have deluxe paint while army builders get a subdued color scheme.

Kickstarter has been an excellent source for kicking off new toy lines, and quite a few have really taken off. In the past few years, Mythic Legion took the collector world by storm with other flooding like Plunderlings, Savage Crucible, and Animal Warriors of The Kingdom. Spero Studios is the team behind the success of Animal Warriors of The Kingdom, with Wave 1 already launched with figured even on Local Comic Book Store shelves. The hype for the world that Spero has built is still there, and fans are hungry for more. The new wave is underway with the Primal Collection, and pre-orders for some are already live right here, one of which is the newly revealed monster, The Void.

This Frankenstein design flips the Animal Kingdom on its head with the beast found in a deadly arena. This creature is part mech and part wolf and will easily take your Animal Kingdom down a notch. Coming in at 6" tall, THE Void is loaded with impressive detail and something a little different from the other figures in the wave. The Void is set to arrive in September 2024, and this beast is hungry and priced at $49.99. Collectors can snag him up right here, and be sure to check out the rest of the Animal Warriors of The Kingdom Primal Collection.

Animal Warriors of The Kingdom Primal Collection The Void

"The Void – Pale and Atreiu are captured and are forced to do battle in the arena with this malevolent monster. The Void is part mech, part wolf, and all evil! His horrifying howl signifies a prelude of death."

"Animal Warriors of the Kingdom™ is an immersive action figure fantasy line created by Spero Studios featuring the many adventures of Pale, the white-fur ape, and his allies as they fight to end the reign of the Tyrant Kahlee and restore peace and prosperity to his home. The story features Animal Warriors of all shapes and sizes throughout the Kingdom and fans can look forward to seeing many more Animal Warriors featured in future waves!"

All of the standard figures in this wave stand at 6.5 inches tall with plans for taller, beefier "Savage" figures.

Primal Series figures feature 26 points of articulation.

Each Primal Series Figure includes several accessories with Add-On sets available for even more accessories!

Heads, hands, and certain armor pieces can be easily swapped out to personalize your figures.

Main characters will feature "deluxe" paint deco while army builder figures will feature subdued paint schemes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!