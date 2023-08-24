Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Commissioner Gordon Becomes Batman with New McFarlane Toys Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as new McFarlane Toys figures are here including new versions of Batman

Man characters have taken up the role of the Caped Crusader over the years with Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Azreal, and even Commissioner James Gordon. During the events of DC Comics Batman: Endgame, Batman and Joker kill each other under Gotham after the Clown Prince's deadly new attack. Gotham needs a new Bat to protect the city, and Powers International has a new task force for just that. Jim Gordon answers the call with a new robot-armor mech and a new suit to keep the streets safe. McFarlane Toys is bringing this version of Commissioner Gordon to life for their DC Multiverse line. He comes with a grapple gun, three pairs of hands, and an unmasked head sculpt. For the usually $19.99 price, this figure is packed with accessories, and maybe the Rookie mech will be released as a MegaFig later on. Until then, the DC Multiverse Batman: Endgame Jim Gordon as Batman figure is up for pre-order right here with an October 2023 release.

Jim Gordon as Batman (Batman: Endgame)

"Following Bruce Wayne's disappearance, Commissioner James Gordon was invited to head up Gotham City's Batman Task Force as the new Batman for a time. Gordon got into shape and became the best Batman he could be, piloting a giant mechanical suit which he affectionately referred to as "Rookie."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Jim Gordon as Batman includes 6 extra hands, extra head, Batarang launcher and base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

